Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her 15-Minute Sicilian Potato Salad—And We Can't Wait to Make It

In the face of early candy-filled Halloween aisles and fall drink releases, it can be difficult to ignore that summer is coming to an end. But Giada De Laurentiis is here to remind us of delicious ways to savor the remaining summer, like with her Insalata Vastasa (Sicilian Potato Salad) that she recently posted to The Giadzy's Instagram. This fresh and colorful recipe is perfect for a hot, sunny August day.

Under her post, De Laurentiis reminds us that it's worth using the stovetop even in high temperatures to prepare delicious recipes like these golden potatoes laced with green beans and other tasty veggies. Though no-cook recipes like our 15-Minute Chicken & Cabbage Salad and Seneca White Corn No-Bake Energy Balls are flavorful ways to cool down, De Laurentiis is nothing but correct in writing, "The days are warm, but the nights are cool enough to boil some potatoes and green beans." In other words, when the sun goes down, it's potato salad time!

How to Make Giada's Insalata Vastasa

Similar to that of De Laurentiis' other irresistible concoctions, the components of this dish are super simple. It all starts with the 5-ingredient dressing, which you easily make by whisking together extra-virgin olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, dried oregano and Kosher salt. You can also go ahead and set aside sliced and rinsed red onion, as well as halved cherry tomatoes, green olives and black olives.

Next, pull out just one pot to boil your baby Yukon gold potatoes in salted water. Here, De Laurentiis treats her potatoes like pasta by generously salting the water for a flavor boost. Once the potatoes are soft enough to easily pierce with a fork or knife (about 13 minutes), throw some trimmed and cut green beans in the same pot for a minute before draining everything in a colander.

Now, cut the potatoes in half and toss them together with the dressing, beans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, olives and salt. E ecco! In a mere 15 minutes, you're left to enjoy fresh Sicilian deliciousness. The best part is that you can serve this salad warm right away, or you can let it marinate in the refrigerator for "at least a few hours ahead" of time to enhance the flavors further and serve it cold.

