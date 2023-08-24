News Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her 15-Minute Sicilian Potato Salad—And We Can't Wait to Make It I might be enjoying this dish multiple times before the summer is over… By Dillon Evans Dillon Evans Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Photo: Giada: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images. Recipe: Jen Causey. In the face of early candy-filled Halloween aisles and fall drink releases, it can be difficult to ignore that summer is coming to an end. But Giada De Laurentiis is here to remind us of delicious ways to savor the remaining summer, like with her Insalata Vastasa (Sicilian Potato Salad) that she recently posted to The Giadzy's Instagram. This fresh and colorful recipe is perfect for a hot, sunny August day. Under her post, De Laurentiis reminds us that it's worth using the stovetop even in high temperatures to prepare delicious recipes like these golden potatoes laced with green beans and other tasty veggies. Though no-cook recipes like our 15-Minute Chicken & Cabbage Salad and Seneca White Corn No-Bake Energy Balls are flavorful ways to cool down, De Laurentiis is nothing but correct in writing, "The days are warm, but the nights are cool enough to boil some potatoes and green beans." In other words, when the sun goes down, it's potato salad time! How to Make Giada's Insalata Vastasa Similar to that of De Laurentiis' other irresistible concoctions, the components of this dish are super simple. It all starts with the 5-ingredient dressing, which you easily make by whisking together extra-virgin olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, dried oregano and Kosher salt. You can also go ahead and set aside sliced and rinsed red onion, as well as halved cherry tomatoes, green olives and black olives. Next, pull out just one pot to boil your baby Yukon gold potatoes in salted water. Here, De Laurentiis treats her potatoes like pasta by generously salting the water for a flavor boost. Once the potatoes are soft enough to easily pierce with a fork or knife (about 13 minutes), throw some trimmed and cut green beans in the same pot for a minute before draining everything in a colander. 6 Tips for How to Cook Pasta Perfectly Now, cut the potatoes in half and toss them together with the dressing, beans, red onion, cherry tomatoes, olives and salt. E ecco! In a mere 15 minutes, you're left to enjoy fresh Sicilian deliciousness. The best part is that you can serve this salad warm right away, or you can let it marinate in the refrigerator for "at least a few hours ahead" of time to enhance the flavors further and serve it cold. Also try: Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit