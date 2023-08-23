The 4 Best Ways to Take Collagen, According to a Dietitian

Longer tresses, less joint pain or slowing the appearance of wrinkles are real reasons some want to take collagen every day. The collagen supplement market keeps growing as TikTokers spike their A.M. java with collagen powder, and celebrities praise collagen pills for their youthful glow.

So, what is collagen anyway? Collagen is a type of protein that's stretch-resistant and supportive, making it the perfect framework for connective tissue in tendons, cartilage and bones. And while your body creates collagen on its own, aging postpones its production. According to a 2022 review published in Dermatology Practical and Conceptual, aging impacts connective tissue by reducing skin elasticity and collagen fibers, weakening the skin and making it difficult to retain moisture. Manufacturers source collagen in oral supplements from cattle, pigs and marine life.

But since no one is really up for gnawing on pig cartilage, four common forms make collagen tasty to sip, swallow and eat—powder, capsules, liquid and food. With plenty of options to mix, blend, drink, or eat, we're here to share the best ways to take your collagen and the pros and cons of each.

1. Collagen Powder

Collagen powders, also known as collagen peptides, are the most popular form of collagen, per Grand View Research. Collagen peptides are hydrolyzed collagen, meaning it has been broken down to make it more digestible.

Juices, smoothies, and plain ol' water are ideal liquids to combine with collagen powder. Coffee, tea and other hot beverages, maybe not so much. There's debate on whether to mix collagen powder with hot beverages due to hot temperatures reducing the quality of the supplement. Yet, when developing collagen supplements, these proteins are exposed to high temperatures to be hydrolyzed. According to a 2014 study published in Drug Design, Development and Therapy, mixing collagen with coffee could potentially diminish its effects. However, this was a lab study made in cells and focused specifically on the impact of caffeine. That being said, more research is needed to determine if mixing your collagen powder with hot beverages is a good idea or not.

Collagen powder makes it possible to make your typical drink into a newfound functional beverage. With a simple blend, mix or stir, these powders go virtually undetected in your collagen concoction as it's flavorless. For people needing hydration help, collagen can be the ticket to drinking more fluid in your day for optimal health. Beyond beverages, collagen mixes well in foods, such as cereals, yogurts, ice creams and spreads. Unflavored collagen powder is undoubtedly the most versatile to add to various foods.

Adding protein powder to your food or drink will likely change its final texture, consistency or flavor, which will vary by brand. Generally, collagen powder dissolves quickly in hot or cold liquids, but some varieties may get clumpy. Using a blender, whisk, frother or shaker bottle may help curb the clumping and make for a smoother swallow. For some, powdered collagen may seem less convenient because you'll always need a food or beverage vehicle to consume it, and if that doesn't sound appealing, capsules may work better for your lifestyle.