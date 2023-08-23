Giada De Laurentiis Just Revealed Her Most Requested Chicken Dinner Recipe—and She Says It Might Be Her Easiest

Whether you get your recipes from bestselling cookbooks, Food Network reruns or scrolling through social media, we're willing to bet you've seen a few delicious recipes from our pal, Giada De Laurentiis.

We're always happy to lean on Giada for cooking tips, Mediterranean diet insights and travel itineraries, plus stunningly tasty recipes that always have us coming back for more. (Just try this Spaghetti with Rosemary & Lemon, if you need an example.) De Laurentiis just made our lives a little easier and more savory with her Chicken Piccata recipe, which she says is one of her most requested recipes. Considering it's ready in just 20 minutes, it's easy to understand why folks love it.

Piccata is a classic Italian chicken or veal dish, although the lemon-caper butter sauce can apply to all kinds of protein sources—we love our Salmon Piccata and Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles riffs. Giada's version requires chicken breasts, all-purpose flour, unsalted butter, reduced-sodium chicken broth, lemon juice, capers and fresh parsley, plus standard kitchen staples like salt, pepper and olive oil.

Giada opts for skinless chicken breasts for this recipe but clarifies that a cut of chicken with the skin on would also work, if that's your preference. Leaving the skin on will definitely add more flavor to just about any dish, and Giada suggests being especially generous with the salt and pepper if you're going to leave it out.

To kick off your culinary adventure, salt and pepper your chicken breasts according to your taste, then dredge them in some all-purpose flour. Don't skimp on this coating, Giada advises, since it helps add velvety richness to the lemon-caper butter sauce. When your chicken is all floured up, bring it over to a skillet containing your melted butter and olive oil. Giada calls this combination a little tribute to northern and southern Italy. Don't use butter by itself, as Giada advises that it will burn.

When the butter and olive oil are just beginning to sizzle, add the chicken to the pan and cook just until golden before flipping—it should take about three minutes per side. When they're finished, set the chicken breasts on a plate and start making your sauce in the very same skillet. Add the broth, lemon juice and capers to the pan and bring the mixture up to a boil over medium-high heat. As it boils, scrape up the brown bits from the bottom of the pan, also known as the fond, so you don't lose a bit of flavor. Add the chicken back to the pan and let the broth mixture boil as the chicken finishes cooking.

You can use a meat thermometer to figure out when the chicken is done—165°F is the safe minimum internal temperature for a chicken breast. But if you'd rather eyeball it, Giada recommends pressing a finger against the chicken to see if it seems cooked through. Cooked chicken will be firm, not springy, so let it cook a little longer if it gives underneath your finger. When the chicken is cooked through, add a little more butter to the sauce for a glossier finished product. When that last bit of butter is combined, transfer the chicken to a platter and pour the sauce over the top, then sprinkle with parsley.

"I love it because it's so lemony," De Laurentiis says after taking a bite. "And the chicken stays so moist with all the sauce—it's chicken heaven."

Since this chicken comes together in no time, you could easily pair it up with a fun side salad, like our Avocado Caprese Salad or Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes. The only trick to this recipe is making sure you have plenty to go around—we have a feeling everyone will want a taste of this super-simple meal.