Why Are There So Many Trader Joe's Recalls Right Now?

If you're signed up for Trader Joe's email newsletter and notifications, you may have noticed an increase of recall alerts appearing in your inbox. The grocery chain has been declaring recalls on their packaged products for various reasons—and some of which are peculiar.

It started in late July, when three Trader Joe's products were recalled because the food "may contain rocks." The affected products were their Almond Windmill Cookies, Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies and Fully Cooked Falafel. It didn't stop there: that same week, the chain recalled their Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup because the soups with "use by" dates through 09/15/23 "may contain insects."

And on August 17, Trader Joe's announced their latest recall on their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds for yet another foreign material contamination in the product. This time it wasn't glass, rocks or insects but instead metal may be found in the affected crackers with expiration dates throughout March 2024.

Please check the above recalls to confirm that your Trader Joe's pantry and snack items are safe. If you own any of the impacted products that match the recall information, discard it immediately or return it to your local Trader Joe's for a full refund.

While these recalls are alarming, it is still safe to consume and enjoy other Trader Joe's products not impacted by the recalls. The contamination issues originated from alerts by the company's supplier of these grocery items, so the foreign material contaminations are currently being resolved. There are no known illnesses or injuries related to any of the recent July and August recalls, and all affected products have been "removed from sale and destroyed," according to Trader Joe's.

This isn't the first time Trader Joe's has dealt with recalls this year. There were foodborne illness recalls where the company took their Organic Tropical Fruit Blend off the shelves on two separate occasions, one being for a possible Hepatitis A contamination and more recently for a potential Listeria outbreak.

In the midst of the frozen fruit blend being removed from stores, their Instant Cold Brew Coffee was recalled due to a risk of glass fragments in each of the containers. And earlier this year, one of their candles was recalled due to overheating risk, and a salad was recalled due to unmarked allergens.

If you have any direct questions or concerns regarding these recalls, contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. or send an email using their product feedback form.

