Food Lion Frozen Vegetables Recalled in 10 States for Possible Listeria Contamination

Food Lion has just announced a recall on store-brand bags of frozen Mixed Vegetables and Super Sweet Cut Corn. This recall is due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Listeria infection (AKA listeriosis) has some common symptoms, including fever, muscle aches, diarrhea, nausea and tiredness. Symptoms like headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures can occur in more severe cases.

The recalled 16-ounce bags of mixed vegetables and sweet corn are labeled with UPC 0003582600509 and 0003582607985, respectively. Consumers are likely to have purchased the recalled mixed vegetables between January 19, 2023 and August 19, 2023. Any affected bags of corn may have been purchased between November 7, 2022 and August 19, 2023.

While there have not yet been any reported illnesses related to this recall, Food Lion is urging customers to check their freezers and return the affected products to the nearest store location for a refund either equal to or double the original purchase price (according to their "Double Your Money Back Guarantee").

Though listeriosis is not usually life-threatening, it can be especially dangerous if you are age 65 or older, immunocompromised or currently pregnant. Listeriosis can cause pregnancy complications, including pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause severe illness or death in infected newborns.

Call your health care provider immediately if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming any affected products. Listeria can easily spread to other food and surfaces and can survive at refrigerated temperatures, so after disposing of any impacted foods, carefully follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures.

Customers with questions about this recall can contact the Food Lion Customer Care line at 1 (800) 210-9569 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m EST.