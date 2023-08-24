The #1 Anti-Inflammatory Snack to Buy at Walmart, Recommended by a Dietitian

It's mid-afternoon, and your stomach is growling—it's time for a snack to keep your energy levels up. With an endless variety of snacks you could choose, you might wonder what snack would be the best if you also want to reap some health benefits, like warding off chronic inflammation.

It's important to clarify that not all inflammation is bad. In fact, acute inflammation is needed to fight external invaders. But when it lasts for months to years, that's when chronic inflammation comes in. Chronic inflammation is also one of the root causes of the onset of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and arthritis, to name a few. Eating anti-inflammatory foods daily in your meals and snacks could help lower the risk or delay the onset of these conditions.

Whether you are a regular Walmart shopper who goes stock up on your grocery essentials or a sporadic visitor who only picks up an item or two, we have a snack that we recommend you try—read on to find out what this snack is!

What to Look For In an Anti-inflammatory Snack

When looking for an anti-inflammatory snack, the criteria checklist recommended by dietitians is the following.

Made with Simple Ingredients

Pay attention to the ingredients list to see what makes up the snack. Ideally, the shorter the list, the better, meaning it has minimal to no additives. Products with a long list of ingredients could be more processed, especially if they include additives.

Has Minimal Added Sugars

Too much sugar in the diet could raise the risk of developing inflammation, increasing the risk of developing diabetes and heart disease.

Surprisingly or not, sugar goes by many different names, including sucrose, cane sugar and corn syrup. Always check out the ingredients list and the nutrition facts table for the grams of added sugar per serving.

Keep in mind that you could get added sugars from other food sources, even from ones you wouldn't have thought of, like pre-made soups and condiments. The American Heart Association recommends capping added sugar intake at 6 teaspoons (25 grams) for women and 9 teaspoons (36 grams) for men daily. If you frequently consume other sources of added sugar, choosing a snack with one teaspoon (4 grams) of added sugar or less is ideal. But if you limit its consumption throughout the day, a snack with 8 grams or less can still fit the bill.

Have a sweet tooth and prefer a minimal to no-added-sugar snack instead? Look for snacks containing sweeter fruits, such as cherries, dates and freeze-dried fruits, that give the product natural sweetness without additional sugar.

Includes At Least 3 Grams of Fiber

Fiber not only keeps our gut healthy but helps stabilize blood sugar levels, manage cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and more.

With the gut being one of the body's lines of defense, eating fiber feeds the gut bacteria, building the diversity and quantity of good bacteria and keeping the bad ones at bay.

Consuming snacks with fiber also contributes to your overall fiber intake. Since you will need at least 28 to 34 grams of fiber daily, per the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, incorporating fiber throughout the day helps you meet this recommendation. Choosing a snack that provides at least one-tenth of your daily total would be a good starting point—every gram counts!

Is Low In Sodium

Sodium is an essential nutrient for regulating fluids, maintaining blood pressure and supporting the nerves and muscles in the body, among others. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 90% of Americans consume more salt than recommended. On average, people in the US consume about 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily compared to the recommended 2,300 mg. For an added benefit, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting it to 1,500mg. Too much salt could cascade into different health conditions, like high blood pressure, which can increase your body's inflammation.

Savory snacks like nuts are great snack options with filling protein and healthy fats to boost your energy levels or tie you over until the next meal, but many could have salt added.

So, look for snacks with low-sodium or no-added salt varieties to keep your sodium intake at a healthy level. When reading the nutrition facts label, choose a snack providing 10% or less of sodium's daily value (DV).

The Best Anti-inflammatory Snack at Walmart

For the above reasons, our favorite anti-inflammatory snack from the retailer is Walmart's Cashew Cookie Date & Nut Bars.

Why It's So Great

This date and nut bar only has two nutrient-dense ingredients: cashew and dates, and nothing else—no added salt, sugar or fat.

Cashews are rich in plant-based protein with fiber and healthy fats, keeping you fuller, longer and more satisfied. Research published in 2023 in Nutrients notes that nuts could positively impact inflammatory markers and play a role in reducing oxidative stress.

Along with cashews, dates contribute to the bar's total fiber content. According to a 2020 article in Science of The Total Environment, dates also contain potent antioxidants. The naturally occurring sugars from dates also make the bar a sweet, nutritious option for those with diabetes.

The fruit and nut bar also meets our recommendations above—it has at least 3 grams of fiber, no added sugar and very minimal sodium of 5 milligrams.

Cashews and dates are sources of iron, and this product provides one-tenth of the daily value of iron—an added bonus!

Last but not least, the fruit and nut bar is a budget-friendly and convenient snack option to keep you full and your palette satisfied.

The Bottom Line

When you stop by Walmart for groceries or other essentials, check out the snack aisle and pick up a box or two of their private-label Cashew Cookie Date & Nut Bar. This unique fruit and nut bar contains only two ingredients that offer anti-inflammatory benefits. What's more, is that the bar doesn't contain added sugars or additives.