I Walked 10,000 Steps a Day on Vacation—These Are the Sneakers That Saved My Feet

Last week, I spent most of my time perusing through book stores and shops, hiking in Acadia National Park and walking up and down the cool, busy streets of Bar Harbor, Maine. My trip to the northern state was full of great food and fun adventures, and it was an all-around active time.

Visiting this inclined town and surrounding areas requires a lot of walking—walking over 10,000 steps to be specific—so packing the right shoe was essential. Plus, while I'm on vacation, I want to look my best. Finding a sneaker that's both cute and comfortable is a journey of its own, and recently I stumbled upon the walking shoes that definitely saved my feet after this dynamic vacation.

So many different brands have been recommended to me when I was looking for new shoes for this trip, from Hoka and Asics to Brooks and Dr. Scholl's. But it's hard to veer away from the brand I already love, which has provided me with my favorite pairs of sneakers over the years.

My go-to brand for sneakers is Adidas. After ditching the requisite hiking shoes for a pair of Adidas sneakers on a strenuous hike I took in Nepal back in 2019, I realized that I may be in a committed relationship with the company. Everything hurt after that hike—besides my feet. Although it's not the trendiest brand for walking shoes, they never failed me, and to me, that's what matters most.

Recently, I graduated my beat-up pair that I had for years to a more stylish option. I actually found this pair while clicking through this REI sale that EatingWell covered, and it's safe to say that I had no regrets. I purchased these Adidas Adizero Boston 11 Road-Running Shoes from that sale. They are breathable and beautiful, and I honestly got excited to wear them every day.

To buy: Adidas Adizero Boston 11 Road-Running Shoes, $119 (was $160), zappos.com

These sneakers have become my new day-to-day shoe, and I plan to create my outfits around them through the rest of summer into fall. A couple things to keep in mind: they're lightweight and made from recycled materials, and I personally love that. However, they're not entirely waterproof, so make sure you're wearing them on a dry day. There was light rain on my trip and I didn't run into any issues with water getting through, but I also avoided any puddles since I could tell these sneakers weren't very hydrophobic.

If you're feeling inspired to give them a try, hurry: these sneakers are over 40% off on select styles over at Zappos right now. I wish I could say I regret that I didn't catch this markdown, but my feet say otherwise.

Up next: I Always Make This 3-Ingredient Anti-Inflammatory Dinner When I Get Home from Vacation