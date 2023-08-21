Dunkin's Fall Drinks Are Back—Here's What's Recommended By Dietitians

It's still August, but Dunkin' just gave us permission to start daydreaming about fall. On August 16, the coffee chain announced the early release of their fan-favorite pumpkin-flavored drinks. You can head to your Dunkin' location right now and purchase a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee or customize a coffee with their Pumpkin Swirl syrup.

If you're unsure on what to order, we've got you covered. Our nutrition editor Jessica Ball, M.S., RD and senior nutrition and news editor Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia recommended their choices with some tips to make these seasonal flavors a healthier option.

While Haddad-Garcia prefers drinking black coffee, she may make an exception for this seasonal flavor.

"I'd choose a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, either hot or cold, depending on when and where I'd drink it," she said. "Pumpkin spice is one of my favorite seasonal flavors, and nutty flavors are my all-time favorite, so this drink is the perfect combo for me! I'd drink it hot if it was in the morning, or would order a decaf in the afternoon, and iced only when it's too hot outside and I'll be outside while drinking it."

Here's the nutrition information for a small Nutty Pumpkin Hot Coffee:

170 calories

6 grams total fat

3 grams saturated fat

85 milligrams sodium

26 grams carbohydrates

25 grams sugar

21 grams added sugar

3 grams protein

This drink is in our recommended parameters for calories and sodium. However, it's near the suggested daily limit for added sugar intake, per the American Heart Association (AHA). According to their guidelines, the AHA recommends no more than 36 grams or 25 grams of added sugar each day for men and women, respectively. This means that this drink can be up to 84% of your recommended daily consumption of added sugar.

"What I'd do is ask [the barista] to add less syrup or flavoring," Haddad-Garcia explained. "Asking for half will reduce the amount of added sugars while still tasting sweet enough."

Ball completely agrees with this tip, although her drink of preference is a different menu item.

"I love a cold brew coffee, so the Pumpkin Cold Brew sounds delicious and refreshing," Ball said.

Here's the breakdown for a small Pumpkin Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam:

190 calories

3 grams total fat

1.5 grams saturated fat

90 grams sodium

37 grams carbohydrates

35 grams total sugar

31 grams added sugar

3 grams protein

Clearly, there's a lot of added sugar in this drink, but Ball's tips will help decrease the amount.

"To make it a little bit healthier, I'd opt out of the cold foam and enjoy it straight up or with a splash of milk to help cut down on the added sugar in the drink," Ball suggested. Using a dairy-free alternative like almond milk or oat milk will keep this drink low in saturated fat.

The Bottom Line

These Dunkin' fall drinks sound delicious and are worth a try, but ordering them as an occasional sweet sip instead of adding one to your morning routine might be for the best.

"Special coffee drinks can be a fun treat to bring in a new season, and Dunkin' clearly has a variety of options for all pumpkin lovers," Ball said. "To help you enjoy these drinks while aligning with your goals, try to stick to a small size drink and ask for half of the typical pumps of sweetener added. This allows you to enjoy the flavors without feeling like you overdid it."

