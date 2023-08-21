Special Diets Healthy Aging Diet Center 7-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Healthy Aging Promote healthy aging from the inside out while aiming to prevent age-related muscle loss in this nutritious healthy aging meal plan. By Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. Getting older with each passing year is inevitable. How we age is influenced by genetics, current habits and plenty of luck. While we can't stop time, we can increase the chances of aging healthily by incorporating nutrition and exercise strategies. Previously, the chatter centered around preventing aging, or at least the appearance of aging, by focusing on interventions that impact our outside appearance, like wrinkle reduction. Though we continue to be big sunscreen fans, there is so much more to aging well than our outside appearance. Preserving muscle and strength is critical to healthy aging. According to the National Institute on Aging, muscle mass reaches its peak around 30 to 35 years of age, then steadily decreases with each passing year with a more rapid decline occurring after the age of 65 years for women and 70 for men. Of course, preserving muscle mass helps us stay strong and lift heavy things, but it also plays a massive role in how well we age. Age-related loss of muscle and strength is associated with increased physical limitations, which is linked to a higher risk of falls, chronic diseases and even nursing home admissions and death. In this plan, we aim to combat age-related muscle loss by increasing protein intake. Each day provides at least 85 grams of protein, and we include 28 grams of fiber a day, which is another nutrient associated with aging well. Because many people who follow meal plans are tracking calories, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day. For those with other calorie needs, we also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day. Learn More: 10 Eating Changes You Should Make When You Turn 50 Strategies for Healthy Aging Exercise: whether you enjoy walking, biking, swimming, lifting weights or hiking, staying active is key. As the saying goes, if you don't use it, you lose it. Though any activity is beneficial for healthy aging, strength training is particularly helpful for reducing age-related muscle loss. Check out The 10 Best Strength-Training Exercises to Feel Strong and Confident for more ideas. Eat a Nutritious Diet: the Mediterranean diet is full of anti-inflammatory foods, like healthy fats, fish and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Research continuously links this healthy way of eating to numerous health benefits, including a sharper brain. Get Enough Sleep: research shows that adults who routinely get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night have lower rates of inflammation and improved cognitive performance. Increase Protein Intake: protein needs increase as we age, so aim to include plenty of high-protein options. To optimize muscle growth and prevent muscle loss, aim to spread your protein intake out more evenly throughout the day by including high protein foods at each meal. Socialize: whenever possible, aim to share a meal with others. Regular socialization is linked to improved moods, sense of well-being, improved nutrition and a better sense of community. The 6 Best Healthy Habits to Help You Live Longer Healthy Aging Foods to Focus On Vegetables (especially cruciferious vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage as well as dark leafy greens)Fruits (such as berries, cherries, citrus and bananas)Nuts & seedsFatty fish (such as sardines, tuna and salmon)Plant-based oils (like olive and canola)Legumes (such as beans, lentils and edamame)EggsAvocadosWhole grains (like oats, brown rice, quinoa, bulgur, barley and whole-wheat products)Lean proteinsHerbs & spices How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals Make Grandpa's Homemade Granola to have with breakfast throughout the week Prepare Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls to have for lunch on days 2 - 5 Day 1 Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley Breakfast (367 calories) 1 serving Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie A.M. Snack (182 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ¼ cup raspberries Lunch (424 calories) 1 serving Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich ¼ cup blueberries P.M. Snack (30 calories) 1 plum Dinner (495 calories) 1 serving Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole 2 cups mixed greens 1 serving Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 63g fat, 86g protein, 155g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,845mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack, blueberries at lunch and mixed greens with Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette at dinner Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 avocado, sliced, to the salad at dinner Day 2 Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Breakfast (396 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola ¼ cup blackberries A.M. Snack (131 calories) 1 large pear Lunch (385 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 medium peach P.M. Snack (192 calories) 1 cup strawberries, sliced 18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (415 calories) 1 serving Grilled Chicken Salad Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 75g fat, 89g protein, 140g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,627mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 cup edamame, in pods, to A.M. snack, increase to 30 almonds at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner Day 3 Greg DuPree Breakfast (367 calories) 1 serving Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie A.M. Snack (109 calories) 1 large hard-boiled egg ½ cup raspberries Lunch (385 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 medium peach P.M. Snack (174 calories) 1 ¼ cup nonfat plain kefir 1 cup blackberries Dinner (459 calories) 1 serving Tofu, Mushroom & Bok Choy Soba Noodle Bowls Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 57g fat, 85g protein, 174g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,712mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: omit hard-boiled egg at A.M. snack and peach at lunch plus change P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast to breakfast, 15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing Day 4 Breakfast (396 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola ¼ cup blackberries A.M. Snack (95 calories) 1 medium apple Lunch (385 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 medium peach P.M. Snack (192 calories) 2 large hard-boiled eggs 1 medium red bell pepper, sliced Dinner (442 calories) 1 serving Creamy Spinach Pasta with White Beans Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 60g fat, 87g protein, 169g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,723mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup raspberries plus omit peach at lunch and hard-boiled eggs at P.M. snack Make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 1/2 cup blackberries at breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar to dinner Day 5 Breakfast (397 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola ¼ cup raspberries A.M. Snack (209 calories) 1 large pear 1 large hard-boiled egg Lunch (385 calories) 1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls 1 medium peach P.M. Snack (107 calories) ½ cup nonfat plain kefir 1 cup blackberries Dinner (397 calories) 1 serving Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables 2 cups mixed greens 1 serving Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables to have for lunch on days 6 & 7 Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 61g fat, 90g protein, 161g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,567mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner Day 6 Antonis Achilleos Breakfast (367 calories) 1 serving Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie A.M. Snack (206 calories) ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Lunch (406 calories) 1 serving Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables 1 medium apple P.M. Snack (124 calories) ½ cup 1% fat cottage cheese ⅔ cup raspberries Dinner (400 calories) 1 serving Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 66g fat, 86g protein, 152g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,614mg sodium Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1 plum plus omit cottage cheese and reduce to 1/3 cup raspberries at P.M. snack Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast to breakfast, 1 medium peach to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at lunch Day 7 Breakfast (317 calories) 1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet 1 medium orange A.M. Snack (198 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ½ cup raspberries Lunch (406 calories) 1 serving Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables 1 medium apple P.M. 