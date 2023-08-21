7-Day High-Protein Meal Plan for Healthy Aging

Getting older with each passing year is inevitable. How we age is influenced by genetics, current habits and plenty of luck. While we can't stop time, we can increase the chances of aging healthily by incorporating nutrition and exercise strategies. Previously, the chatter centered around preventing aging, or at least the appearance of aging, by focusing on interventions that impact our outside appearance, like wrinkle reduction. Though we continue to be big sunscreen fans, there is so much more to aging well than our outside appearance.

Preserving muscle and strength is critical to healthy aging. According to the National Institute on Aging, muscle mass reaches its peak around 30 to 35 years of age, then steadily decreases with each passing year with a more rapid decline occurring after the age of 65 years for women and 70 for men. Of course, preserving muscle mass helps us stay strong and lift heavy things, but it also plays a massive role in how well we age. Age-related loss of muscle and strength is associated with increased physical limitations, which is linked to a higher risk of falls, chronic diseases and even nursing home admissions and death. In this plan, we aim to combat age-related muscle loss by increasing protein intake. Each day provides at least 85 grams of protein, and we include 28 grams of fiber a day, which is another nutrient associated with aging well. Because many people who follow meal plans are tracking calories, we set this plan at 1,500 calories per day. For those with other calorie needs, we also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Strategies for Healthy Aging

Healthy Aging Foods to Focus On

Vegetables (especially cruciferious vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage as well as dark leafy greens)

Fruits (such as berries, cherries, citrus and bananas)

Nuts & seeds

Fatty fish (such as sardines, tuna and salmon)

Plant-based oils (like olive and canola)

Legumes (such as beans, lentils and edamame)

Eggs

Avocados

Whole grains (like oats, brown rice, quinoa, bulgur, barley and whole-wheat products)

Lean proteins

Herbs & spices

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Make Grandpa's Homemade Granola to have with breakfast throughout the week Prepare Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls to have for lunch on days 2 - 5

Day 1

Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley

Breakfast (367 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

A.M. Snack (182 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup raspberries

Lunch (424 calories)

1 serving Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich

¼ cup blueberries

P.M. Snack (30 calories)

1 plum

Dinner (495 calories)

1 serving Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole

2 cups mixed greens

1 serving Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 63g fat, 86g protein, 155g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,845mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack, blueberries at lunch and mixed greens with Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette at dinner

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 avocado, sliced, to the salad at dinner

Day 2

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Breakfast (396 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola

¼ cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (131 calories)

1 large pear

Lunch (385 calories)

1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (192 calories)

1 cup strawberries, sliced

18 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Dinner (415 calories)

1 serving Grilled Chicken Salad

Daily Totals: 1,520 calories, 75g fat, 89g protein, 140g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,627mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 cup edamame, in pods, to A.M. snack, increase to 30 almonds at P.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to dinner

Day 3

Greg DuPree

Breakfast (367 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

A.M. Snack (109 calories)

1 large hard-boiled egg

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (385 calories)

1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (174 calories)

1 ¼ cup nonfat plain kefir

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (459 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 57g fat, 85g protein, 174g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,712mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: omit hard-boiled egg at A.M. snack and peach at lunch plus change P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast to breakfast, 15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Spinach Salad with Ginger-Soy Dressing

Day 4

Breakfast (396 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola

¼ cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (385 calories)

1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (192 calories)

2 large hard-boiled eggs

1 medium red bell pepper, sliced

Dinner (442 calories)

1 serving Creamy Spinach Pasta with White Beans

Daily Totals: 1,510 calories, 60g fat, 87g protein, 169g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,723mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup raspberries plus omit peach at lunch and hard-boiled eggs at P.M. snack

Make it 2,000 Calories: increase to 1/2 cup blackberries at breakfast, add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack and add 1 serving Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar to dinner

Day 5

Breakfast (397 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola

¼ cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (209 calories)

1 large pear

1 large hard-boiled egg

Lunch (385 calories)

1 serving Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (107 calories)

½ cup nonfat plain kefir

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (397 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: reserve two servings Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables to have for lunch on days 6 & 7

Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 61g fat, 90g protein, 161g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,567mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 avocado, sliced, to dinner

Day 6

Antonis Achilleos

Breakfast (367 calories)

1 serving Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (406 calories)

1 serving Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (124 calories)

½ cup 1% fat cottage cheese

⅔ cup raspberries

Dinner (400 calories)

1 serving Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 66g fat, 86g protein, 152g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,614mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: change A.M. snack to 1 plum plus omit cottage cheese and reduce to 1/3 cup raspberries at P.M. snack

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving White Bean & Avocado Toast to breakfast, 1 medium peach to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to the apple at lunch

Day 7

Breakfast (317 calories)

1 serving 10-Minute Spinach Omelet

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (198 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup raspberries

Lunch (406 calories)

1 serving Turkey & Wild Rice Soup with Vegetables

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (143 calories)

15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds

⅓ cup blueberries

Dinner (456 calories)

1 serving Chickpea & Potato Hash

1 4-inch whole-wheat pita

Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 65g fat, 87g protein, 158g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,526mg sodium

Make it 1,200 Calories: omit yogurt at A.M. snack, swap 1 medium peach for the apple at lunch and omit almonds at P.M. snack

Make it 2,000 Calories: add 1 serving Pineapple Green Smoothie to breakfast and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch