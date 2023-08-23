The #1 Snack to Buy at Costco to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

If you're struggling to go No. 2, you've probably searched the internet for all the latest tips and tricks to get your system working … stat. Believe me, I get it. Being constipated isn't fun, but, thankfully, it doesn't have to control your life. As a dietitian (and a mom to toddlers), I talk about poop at least five times a day. It's a normal word in my world, right alongside my other favorite word: fiber. Because without enough of this nutrient you're bound to feel backed up.

While constipation can be the result of a variety of different things (like stress, certain medications, life stages, hydration status and other medical conditions, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases), it can often be managed with a high-fiber diet. Unfortunately, most Americans aren't eating the recommended amount of this nutrient on a regular basis (which, for reference, is 14 grams per 1,000 calories, or around 28 to 35 grams a day based on a 2,000- to 2,500-calorie diet). The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans even listed dietary fiber as a nutrient of public health concern due to the limited consumption seen across the board—less than 5% of Americans are meeting this recommendation, according to research published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

As much as we nutrition professionals want you to eat a rainbow of fresh, frozen and canned produce on the regular to keep you, well, regular, we know that time can be tight and convenience reigns supreme. So, here's my gift to you. I'm letting you in on the secret-weapon snack I keep on hand to keep my system moving without any fancy gimmicks, detoxes or pills. Pinky promise, you're going to want to add this one to your monthly Costco haul! But first, here's a quick 101 on choosing a between-meal bite.

What to Look For in a Snack to Help You Poop

While snacks can certainly provide important nutrients, like dietary fiber, they aren't meant to replace your main meals. Simply put, you're going to want to use snacks to supplement well-balanced meals to meet your full nutrient needs. Some key things to look for in a snack:

1. Choose a Good Source of Fiber (10% or more of your Daily Value)

Just in case it wasn't clear yet, if you're looking for something to nosh on to get things moving, it should have dietary fiber. Choose a snack with at least 3 to 5 grams per serving, which offers a good source of fiber, or roughly 10% or more of the DV.

We know that dietary fiber helps prevent constipation by moving food through your gastrointestinal tract. However, there are a few forms of dietary fiber, and each functions a bit differently. For example, soluble fiber, found in legumes, vegetables and some grains, combines with water in your system and slows digestion. These fibers help stabilize blood sugar, lower cholesterol and improve heart health. Insoluble fiber, found in beans, root vegetables, dried fruits and some grains, adds bulk to your poop and helps it move more quickly through your GI tract.

While some foods provide soluble and insoluble fiber—and both are important to get in your diet—if you struggle with constipation, you're going to want to focus on increasing your insoluble fiber intake.

2. Limit Added Sugar (5 grams or less per serving)

The Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting added sugars to no more than 10% DV (or around 200 calories from added sugar) due to the influence excess consumption has on metabolic health and cardiovascular health, as well as weight. But those are not the only reasons to limit added sugars. Research published in the 2020 issue of the journal Nutrients found that added sugar consumption was associated with increased constipation in the subjects studied. Since foods high in added sugars tend to lack dietary fiber, it's likely this was a part of the reason why those people experienced more constipation than those who ate less added sugar, but more research is needed to explore this further.

3. Consider Your Electrolytes

The same 2022 Nutrients study also found that diets higher in sodium were linked with a greater risk of constipation. Sodium—along with potassium, magnesium and calcium—are important electrolytes that balance fluids in your body, so getting too much of one of them (namely sodium, as most Americans eat more salt than recommended) could hamper digestion from running its natural course. That's why focusing on foods with lower amounts of sodium (for snacks, staying under 250 milligrams per serving is a good rule of thumb), while also choosing ones like almonds, cashews, dates and other dried fruits, nuts and seeds that contain some magnesium, potassium and calcium is also important. (Though there isn't a specific amount you need to hit.)

4. Don't Skimp on Fluids

Hydration is key for keeping your bowels moving by allowing digested food to easily pass through your GI tract. While fluid needs vary based on your activity level, age, sex and medical history, the general recommendation is for women to get 11.5 cups of fluid a day, and that men consume around 15.5 cups per day, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. However, keep in mind that about 20% of what you eat also delivers fluid (think foods like cucumbers, watermelon, bell peppers and lettuce). So in terms of what you actually need to sip for good hydration, generally speaking, women should aim for about 9 cups per day and a good goal for men is around 13 cups.

It may be challenging to find a snack that has adequate fluids in it, unless you're opting for a homemade smoothie that checks off the other boxes above. So be sure to sip water with whatever high-fiber snack you choose. Fill up your reusable bottle, and don't forget it when you head out to pick up the Costco find below!

The Best Snack at Costco to Help You Poop

While there certainly are new gems popping up at this box store on a monthly basis, one tried-and-true staple that's been on the shelves for quite some time is RxBar. It's gained a loyal fan base among nutrition professionals thanks to its stellar nutrient composition—lots of fiber and sustaining protein and low in sugar and sodium—and easy-to-pronounce ingredient list. Here's an example of one of the flavors:

RxBar Chocolate Sea Salt

Nutrition per Bar (52 grams)

Calories: 210

Total Fat: 9 g / 12% Daily Value

Saturated Fat: 2 g / 10% DV

Trans Fat: 0 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg / 0% DV

Sodium: 260 mg / 11% DV

Total Carbohydrates: 23 g / 8% DV

Dietary Fiber: 5 g / 18% DV

Total Sugars: 13 g

Added Sugars: 0 g / 0% DV

Protein: 12 g / 21% DV

Vitamin D: 0 mcg / 0% DV

Calcium: 60 mg / 4% DV

Iron: 2 mg / 10% DV

Potassium: 480 mg / 10% DV

Ingredients: Dates, Egg Whites, Cashews, Almonds, Chocolate, Cocoa, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt

The Key Ingredient That Makes You Poop: Dates

Fun fact, the order in which ingredients are listed on a food label tells you which is found in the highest amount. Case in point: Dates take the leading role in the RxBar, which makes them a prime candidate for helping you go No. 2.

According to research published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dates are a high-fiber food that's predominantly insoluble-fiber based—the type that not only helps provide bulk to stools, but also keeps food moving through the intestines and into your colon so you can poop.

Plus, dates contain potassium and magnesium, two other important nutrients that aid in making bowel movements happen. Magnesium draws water into the intestines to keep food moving through, and potassium is needed to help with muscle contractions in your colon that push food along (and out.)

And you can't beat the price by picking up RxBar bars at Costco. Buy them elsewhere and a 12-count box will run you $27.99, or roughly $2.33 per bar. However, a 14-count box at Costco costs $23.13 per box, or $1.65 per bar.

The Bottom Line

Eating a high-fiber diet may be the best tip nutrition experts like me can recommend to help prevent constipation and keep your GI system running smoothly (poop pun intended). While fruits and vegetables are excellent whole-food options that pack fiber and should be included in a variety-filled diet, you can also rely on some packaged foods that contain fiber and other good-for-you nutrients, like the RxBar. Consider these tips the next time you're browsing Costco's aisles, and toss a pack of RxBars in your cart while you're at it. And, of course, if you experience prolonged constipation with pain or discomfort, consult a medical professional.

