I Just Harvested 20 Pounds of Zucchini from My Garden—Here's What I Made

When my husband and I started dating 20 years ago, we dreamt of living off the land, growing our own food, raising chickens for eggs. While we are both too busy to realize those dreams right now, we do have a huge garden. We grow everything from flowers and berries to salad greens and potatoes. And currently, we're swimming in zucchini.

I try to go out to the garden a few times a week, doing my best to keep up on weeding and harvesting. And last weekend, I literally harvested 20 pounds of zucchini. And I'm doing my best to get through it. Here's what cooking in my kitchen.

Mary's Zucchini with Parmesan is an oldie but a goodie—literally, it appeared in a 2005 issue of EatingWell magazine. One of EatingWell's Test Kitchen Managers, Stacy Fraser, based it on a recipe her mom always made. It was love at first bite, and I've been making it ever since. It goes with everything, so I've already made it twice (um, make that three times) so far this summer. I even made it once using just a single zucchini and ate the entire pan by myself alongside Pork Chops with White Wine & Capers.

Jason Donnelly

Another oldie but goodie is Chocolate Zucchini Bread. Cocoa powder and chocolate chips make it extra rich and flavorful. This recipe is particularly great for using up large zucchini—I'll grate them until I reach the seedy center, then compost the rest. While this recipe is made in a loaf pan, I often bake the batter into muffins instead, particularly so I can freeze them for future snacks. I even put a dozen in my daughter's care package for sleepaway camp for her to share with her cabin. Pro tip: I like to add a teaspoon of cinnamon to the batter.

Photogrpaher: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

But perhaps my favorite zucchini recipe of all time is Zucchini Patties with Herbs & Feta (Kolokythokeftedes). Not only does it use a ton of zucchini (2 pounds!), these patties are flecked with my family's favorite cheese—feta—and dill. Not a fan of dill? Neither is my husband. I have used just about any herb you can imagine in there, basically whatever my garden is overrun with (basil is particularly tasty). I eat them straight off the pan, straight from the fridge, for breakfast with a fried egg on top, for lunch topped with yogurt and Calabrian chiles, or as a side dish for dinner. They make a large batch (20 patties), so we can nosh on them for a few days.

And if you're wondering if zucchini is good for you, it sure is! It's rich in vitamin C and potassium, and even has some magnesium and folate too.

Even if you don't have a garden, you're likely to have some zucchini on hand this time of year, either from the grocery store, a CSA share or a friendly neighbor. If you're looking for zucchini inspo, I hope you give one of these yummy recipes a try! If none of them pique your interest, perhaps you'll find something else in this collection of zucchini recipes. Whatever you make, I hope you love it—rate and review what you try; we love hearing what y'all think of our recipes.