Joy Bauer Just Made The Most Refreshing 2-Ingredient Dessert, and It's Jam-Packed with Vitamin C

This simple sorbet is bound to be a warm weather go-to.

By
Leah Goggins
Leah Goggins

Leah Goggins is a digital fellow for EatingWell. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, she is a devotee of old movies, farmers' markets and Ina Garten's tomato sandwich with basil mayo recipe. Leah has a degree in news media and English from The University of Alabama.

Published on August 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

a photo of Joy Bauer
Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/GG

If there's someone we can count on to share easy recipes that are also exceptionally fun, it's probably Joy Bauer. The TODAY show correspondent and registered dietitian always seems to have a deliciously simple recipe up her sleeve, whether it's for cozy two-step overnight oats or an easy-peasy hummus salad dressing.

The dietitian took to Instagram this week to share yet another super refreshing sweet treat that we cannot wait to try for ourselves: Mango Lemonade Sorbet. It's exactly the kind of fruity concoction that's timed perfectly for that transition from the heat of summer to the stuffy headedness of cold and flu season.

All you'll need is a food processor, frozen mango and lemonade. (Bauer uses a KitchenAid food chopper to get the job done, and a powerful blender might work for you as well!) As the frozen mango chunks get blitzed in the processor, slowly stream in lemonade until the texture smoothes into a creamy, icy treat. You can eat it right away, since you're working with mango that's already frozen, or pop it back in the freezer for a bit. The recipe is easy enough to add some brightness and flavor to your day without adding any stress.

Plus, the mango in this recipe is sure to add a healthful boost to your next delicious dessert experience, too. Mangoes are full of antioxidants as well as vitamins A and C—they're even gut-healthy. A 2018 study in Molecular Nutrition & Food Research found that folks who ate mango every day saw improved digestion and less constipation compared to folks who went without. (If you need some inspo for other ways to bump up your mango consumption, try fun ideas like our Tropical Overnight Oats or Peach-Mango Salsa.)

And it's no surprise that lemons, of course, are high in vitamin C as well, same as other citrus fruits. Foods high in vitamin C are some of the best items you can eat to support your immune system, especially if you're not getting enough of that essential vitamin. While all the lemon in this recipe comes from the lemonade, if you tend to keep lemons in your fridge, you could always add in some fresh zest or additional lemon juice to add more zip to the recipe—just be sure to strain out those pesky lemon seeds.

Folks who might be concerned about the sugar content in a store-bought lemonade can always make their own homemade version to use in this recipe. Since a simple lemonade needs only three ingredients—water, lemons and sugar—you're really not adding much more labor to your sorbet game plan. Use a recipe like our Lavender Lemonade as a guide to figuring out the best ratio of lemon-water-sugar for you, and feel free to manipulate the amount of sugar to reflect your taste (or your dietary needs).

The next time you're at the store, swing through the frozen fruit aisle and be sure to pick up at least two cups of frozen mango so you can try this recipe for yourself—just be aware that if there are other folks in your house, you'll probably have to share.

