The #1 Habit to Break When You Have Insulin Resistance, According to a Dietitian

No one ever wants to get negative health news. So if you're one of the 38% of Americans who have had bloodwork done and been diagnosed with insulin resistance, or prediabetes, you want to take action. And (bright spot) it turns out that there are many lifestyle adjustments you can make to manage insulin resistance and not only be healthy, but thrive. You may have heard that one of those steps is to cut carbs, but we're here to tell you otherwise.

We chatted all-things-insulin-resistance and carbs with Sarah Schlichter, RD, M.P.H., founder of the blog and wellness brand Bucket List Tummy, to get the scoop on why you shouldn't jump too quickly to eliminate this food group if you're learning to live with insulin resistance.

What Causes Insulin Resistance—and Who's at Risk?

When we eat, our digestive system breaks down carbohydrates from food into smaller parts, including simple sugars, which enter the bloodstream and signal the pancreas to release insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps carry sugar from your blood into your cells so it can be used for energy. Schlichter explains, "Simply put, insulin resistance is when the body's insulin response doesn't function correctly."

Researchers don't yet fully understand what causes the condition, but two main factors may be excess body fat and a lack of physical activity. "Rather than aiding in moving sugar from the bloodstream into cells, it remains in your bloodstream, leading to higher blood sugar balances," adds Schlichter. When this happens, your pancreas has to work overtime making extra insulin to move sugar to your cells. Over time, she says, beta cells in the pancreas can't produce enough insulin to normalize your blood sugars. And that can result in diabetes.

Regular exercise helps reduce body fat and increase insulin sensitivity. According to the American Diabetes Association, "Physical activity can lower blood glucose for up to 24 hours or more after working out, making your body more sensitive to insulin. Therefore, the cells in our muscles are more efficient at taking up glucose and stabilizing blood sugars during and after exercise.

There's also evidence from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases that "obesity, especially too much fat in the abdomen and around the organs, called visceral fat, is a main cause of insulin resistance." Body fat, particularly around the belly, can actually produce hormones and other substances that may contribute to chronic or long-lasting inflammation in the body, which is known to play a role in insulin resistance.

In addition to lifestyle factors like obesity and prolonged physical inactivity, people who are more at risk for developing insulin resistance include those who have a genetic risk or immediate family members with diabetes, those with high blood pressure or a history of gestational diabetes or heart disease, sleep apnea or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), according to the NIDDK.

Carb Myths

Often, with health news, it is our natural instinct to take immediate and aggressive action. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. But an anxiety-ridden deep-dive (or 10) into the Google-verse isn't the best idea. In fact, it might cause you to make decisions that ultimately cause more harm than help.

When it comes to managing insulin resistance, one habit people commonly dive into with reckless abandon is to go cold turkey on cutting carbs. The thing is, your body needs carbs. So instead of cutting them completely out of your life, along with all of the joy they bring, remember that not all carbs are created equal. Many of them offer incredible health benefits that could potentially help manage your blood sugar levels. The carbohydrates found in fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains and legumes, for example, have been shown to protect against disease, and support weight management and stable blood sugar levels, among many other positive factors.

"There are different types of carbohydrates, as well as varying nutritional properties of different carbohydrate foods," says Schlichter. Some can make your blood sugar spike, while the kind that contains fiber can actually stabilize blood sugar. For example, she points out that eating a doughnut will have a different effect on blood sugar than eating a piece of whole-grain toast with peanut butter.

Research published in The Lancet Public Health found that people who ate a moderate amount of carbohydrates (50% to 55% of their daily calorie intake) had lower mortality rates than those who consumed low-carb meals with carbs below 40% of their total calories for the day. One of the study's authors, Walter Willett, M.D., Dr. P.H., an epidemiologist with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, stated that "too much and too little carbohydrate can be harmful but what counts most is the type."

Another common misconception is that carbs are not necessary. "People assume that since insulin resistance leads to higher blood sugar levels, they should completely omit sugars, or carbohydrates which break down into sugars, from their diets. There is this idea that a low-carb diet or keto diet is best, which isn't necessarily the case," Schlichter says.

In other words, it's all about choosing carbohydrates that support stable blood sugars—again, we're talking about a variety of whole grains, fruits, veggies, beans and legumes; foods that are rich in fiber and less processed. Pairing carb-rich foods with some protein or fat (think: whole-wheat toast or an apple paired with peanut butter) can slow digestion, aiding in more stable blood sugar, longer satisfaction from meals and even weight loss.

Oh, and please don't skip meals or snacks in an attempt to reduce blood sugar. Not eating, or eating less, does not promote stable blood sugar. Rather, says Schlichter, "Stable blood sugar happens best when people are eating balanced and consistently. Aiming for three square meals a day with one or two snacks is a sustainable option for most to avoid blood sugar lows and highs."

Carb-Friendly Food Ideas

Here comes the fun silver lining: time to eat! According to Schlichter, there are many snacks and meals containing carbs that those learning to live with and understand insulin resistance can enjoy. Some of her yummy meal and snack suggestions:

Fiber-rich carbohydrates such as oatmeal, quinoa, barley or sweet potatoes

Pulses and legumes (a pulse is the edible seed from a legume plant such as beans, lentils and peas)

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios and peanuts

Seeds such as chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds

Snack options such as: Berries with low-fat Greek yogurt Sliced veggies with hummus Half of a baked sweet potato with beans, cheese and avocado Nuts and seeds or cheese cubes with fruit A beef stick and apple

Foods with less added sugars are best. The American Heart Association recommends that men limit their added sugar intake to 9 teaspoons (36 grams) per day, while women should cap their intake at 6 teaspoons (24 grams).

The Bottom Line

Lifestyle and diet changes are crucial for managing or improving insulin resistance. Many individuals believe breaking up with carbs is a highly effective way to make a change. However, carbs are a nutritious source of many key vitamins and minerals, as well as the main source of fiber (not to mention energy) in your diet, so Schlichter says you want to eat them regularly.