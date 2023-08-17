The #1 Snack to Buy at Costco to Lower Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation is a term that often gets demonized in the wellness world, but this immune response isn't all bad. The short-term kind helps your muscles bounce back even stronger after a tough workout. It also defends against foreign invaders like viruses and bacteria, and speeds healing from an injury. (Those bruises and scabs happen for a reason!)

It's only when inflammation shifts from a temporary issue to a chronic one that it becomes problematic—the type of condition that could spike your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline and more.

Lack of sleep, stress, physical inactivity, autoimmune conditions, smoking and other factors can play a role in chronic inflammation levels. What you put on your plate can, too—like these anti-inflammatory breakfasts, lunches and dinners. But what you nosh between those main meals matters, too. So we asked Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a Warrenton, Virginia-based registered dietitian, to take us along to her favorite warehouse store. ("Not only do I shop at Costco, but I have to hold myself back when I go for fear of my bank account," she says.) The good news is that her go-to anti-inflammatory snack costs less than 20 cents a serving. But first, let's run through some things she recommends looking for when you want an inflammation-lowering bite.

What to Look For in an Anti-Inflammatory Snack

While there's no "best" anti-inflammatory diet for every person on Earth, the basic tenets hold true for most of us, with foods high in fiber and antioxidants being the ones to focus on. That's why the recipes that EatingWell tags as anti-inflammatory for guides like our anti-inflammatory meal plan for beginners and 7-day anti-inflammatory meal plan for healthy aging check one or more (ideally at least two) of the following boxes:

More than 4 micrograms per serving of vitamin D

More than 1 cup per serving of leafy greens

More than ½ cup per serving of fresh or unsweetened frozen berries

More than ½ cup per serving of deep orange or dark green vegetables

Omega-3 fatty acids from fish, nuts or other sources

"Antioxidants help fight inflammation by reducing free radicals, or the rogue cells in the body that can later turn into harmful cells," says Thomason. And as far as that gut-friendly fiber goes, she adds, "Increased fiber intake has been correlated with reduced inflammation markers in the body."

The Best Snack at Costco to Help Lower Inflammation Levels

When she's shopping at Costco, Thomason swears by this anti-inflammatory snack: Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves. The 3-pound bag of satisfying, buttery nuts has a whopping 45 servings, and is just $8.99. So why walnuts? "Up to 1 ounce of walnuts—or about ¼ cup—a day may reduce inflammation in the body," says Thomason. And 2020 research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology backs that up.

Per ¼-cup serving, you'll score:

2 g fiber

1 g total sugar

5 g protein

0.9 mg iron (4% Daily Value)

30 mg calcium (2% DV)

130 mg potassium (2% DV)

But wait, there's more.

Omega-3s? Check. In fact walnuts are the only nut that's an excellent source of a type of omega-3s called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), per Frontiers in Pediatrics. Research published in Nutrition & Metabolism shows that ALA can reduce at least one major marker of inflammation—and walnuts' 2½ grams of ALA per serving covers more than your entire omega-3 needs for the entire day. (Women should aim for at least 1.1 grams, and men should shoot for 1.6 grams, according to the National Institutes of Health.)

Fiber? You bet. A full 2 grams per handful, which is about equal to the fiber content of 1 cup raw broccoli or half of a medium apple. Studies, like this 2021 article published in Genome Medicine, have found that fiber may improve your gut microbiome and tamp down inflammation that leads to many chronic diseases.

Antioxidants? Galore. In fact, among all tree nuts, walnuts, pecans and chestnuts pack the most potent amounts of antioxidants—which are known to fight inflammation. The phytosterols, for example, are proven to help keep cholesterol levels in check, according to Current Opinion in Clinical Nutrition and Metabolic Care. And research published in Antioxidants suggests that the ellagitannins deliver anti-inflammatory benefits.

Because the Costco bag is so big, Thomason says, "I prefer to keep them in the freezer or the fridge if I'm not planning on eating them within about a month or two," as the oils can go rancid fairly quickly when left out at room temp.

As far as how to enjoy them, Thomason digs them in their unadorned glory. But to amplify the anti-inflammatory impact even more, she sometimes invites a few friends to the snack fest:

¼ cup walnuts + 1 apple

¼ cup walnuts + 1 ounce dark chocolate

¼ cup walnuts + 1 cup popcorn + 1 tablespoon M&Ms + 1 tablespoon raisins

The Bottom Line

A surprisingly affordable 3-pound bag of walnuts is our dietitian's pick for the best anti-inflammatory snack at Costco. Walnuts are high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, and also deliver some of the fiber you need each day. Remember that what you eat most of the time matters more than what you eat one time—or even one time per day. So we recommend snacking on a handful of walnuts several days a week as part of an overall inflammation-smart menu, including more of these best foods to fight inflammation.

"Some amount of inflammation in the body is always happening, and the overall balance of your diet and lifestyle matters way more than a single meal," Thomason says.