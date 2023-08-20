I'm a Dietitian & These Are the 6 Canned Foods I Always Buy at Costco

Welcome to Thrifty. A weekly column where nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Ball keeps it real on how to grocery shop on a budget, make healthy meals for one or two, and make Earth-friendly choices without overhauling your entire life.

Here at EatingWell, we love Costco. We regularly share everything from our favorite monthly deals to the product we deem worth traveling for at the beloved wholesale chain. But admittedly, I don't make it to Costco that frequently. Being a household of 2, most portions are too large for us to get through before they go bad. Therefore, I stick to things with a longer shelf life when I make my quarterly visits… and at least half of my list is made up of canned food items. There are several canned foods I love for a variety of reasons. They're cost-effective, last for months (sometimes even years) in your kitchen and make it easier to have quick and healthy meals in a pinch.

As a registered dietitian on a budget, here are the six canned foods that are always on my Costco list.

1. Canned Chickpeas

Beans are a food we all should be eating more of. Not only are they super versatile, but they're also highly nutritious and a great cost-effective protein source. And an 8-count of canned chickpeas at Costco costs just $9.99—that's less than $1.25 per can. I usually use them in a variety of main dishes, like our Baked Falafels and Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew. But honestly, most of the chickpeas in my house turn into hummus. I love adding this delicious, fiber-packed dip to everything from snacks to sandwiches and grain bowls. Running out of canned chickpeas is usually my trigger that a Costco trip is in order.

2. Canned Black Beans

Another nutritious bean to make the list, I always make sure I have black beans in my pantry for quick and easy meals. And when I need a restock, I always turn to Costco. Like chickpeas, black beans also only cost $9.99 for an 8-pack, and they are a great way to add fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals to my menu. I love making our Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Skillet Bowls for a quick and easy weeknight main, and I frequently make our Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili when aiming for something meatless. I even use them to meal prep our Basic Mashed Black Beans to smear on toast with an egg, add to tacos or layer into a burrito or wrap. They even make a great dip for chips on their own. Personally, I think that meal-prepped ingredients should be versatile to use (and these have a fraction of the added sodium and fat that store-bought refried beans do).

3. Canned Tuna

We've all probably heard the advice to eat seafood a few times a week, but it can quickly get pretty expensive. Luckily, canned fish can make it easier and more budget-friendly to do so. I always have canned tuna on hand and usually buy the Wild Planet 6-pack from Costco. I regularly make a big batch of tuna salad to add to my lunch salad or sandwiches. And if I need a source of protein for dinner in a pinch, canned tuna is a quick and nutritious addition to pastas, casserole and more. And don't sleep on our Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing!

4. Canned Sardines

If you don't regularly eat them, I understand that canned sardines might be a tougher sell than canned tuna. But there are a lot of great reasons to add this tiny fish to your eating pattern: They're rich in protein, packed with anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats, support your brain health and even help you maintain strong bones. Oh, and Costco sells a Wild Planet 6-pack that's sustainably caught and packed in heart-healthy olive oil. Our Spicy Sardine Linguine requires just six ingredients, takes 15 minutes of active time to make and is a real treat if you haven't tried it yet.

5. Canned Diced Tomatoes

Canned tomatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients. In fact, eggs poached in tomato sauce (in the style of Shakshuka) are my go-to meal when I get back from vacation and want something healthy and fast when my fridge is bare. It's great for kickstarting pasta sauces, curries, soups, stews and more. Plus, it can help you eat more vegetables and enjoy the health benefits of tomatoes, like supporting a healthy heart and reducing chronic disease risk. I always buy them at Costco to stock up and know that I won't run out for weeks to come—try to choose a no-salt-added variety if you can find it.

6. Canned Coconut Milk

Hear me out: If you have a well-stocked pantry with canned chickpeas and coconut milk, you're just 30 minutes away from our delicious Chickpea Coconut Curry. This is one of the reasons I always stock up on the 6-count pack of canned coconut milk from Costco. I also love to chop up whatever vegetables I need to use up and add them to a slow cooker with a can of coconut milk and a few scoops from a jar of curry paste for a nourishing main that helps me cut down on food waste (you can add cubed tofu or a can of chickpeas for some more protein, too).

Beyond curries, canned coconut milk comes in handy to add a vegan-friendly creamy texture to dishes like soups, noodles and even margaritas.

The Bottom Line

Having a well-stocked pantry can help make it easier to have healthy and delicious meals in a pinch. Canned foods can be super versatile and cost-effective, especially if you buy them in bulk from a store like Costco. From versatile staples like canned diced tomatoes to ready-to-eat proteins like canned tuna and sardines, these are a few items that are a regular on my Costco grocery list.