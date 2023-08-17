The Anti-Inflammatory Sheet-Pan Dinner I Make Again & Again

Figuring out what I want to eat for dinner can be a daunting task. Am I in the mood for chicken or salmon? Do I have the energy to clean multiple pots? How much chopping do I feel like doing tonight? Should I just skip cooking and get takeout instead?

Luckily, I'm prepared for these moments of indecision with a running list of my favorite meals for inspiration. And one recipe that I constantly turn to again and again is Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus. Here are three reasons why I love this dish.

It's Healthy & Delicious

Not only does this meal taste great, but the main elements are brimming with health benefits. Salmon is packed with omega-3s, which can promote heart health and improve cognitive function. Both the fish and asparagus are loaded with antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. And don't forget about the potatoes—the resistant starch in this veggie may improve gut health and help you feel full for longer.

And from a flavor standpoint, I just have two words: Garlic butter. Not only does it add a richness to the dish and helps keep the salmon moist, it also drips onto the vegetables, boosting their flavor. The asparagus stays crisp-tender and contrasts nicely with the creamy, soft interior of the roasted potatoes. The dish gets extra bonus points because it relies on pantry seasonings like salt and pepper, so I love that I don't need specialty ingredients to make it.

It's Adaptable

One of my favorite things about this recipe is that I can easily switch up the veggies depending on what I have on hand or what's in season. In the past, I've swapped the asparagus for broccolini and broccoli. While I've found that broccolini cooks at a similar rate as the asparagus, I add the broccoli about 10 minutes after the potatoes (and then add the salmon 5 minutes later) to ensure it's crisp-tender when the fish is done cooking.

You can also switch up the seasonings and herbs. I don't like the lingering smell of fresh garlic on my hands after I chop it, so I tend to use garlic powder. It's an easy swap in this recipe—just use 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder for every clove of garlic. I'll also add Trader Joe's Green Goddess Seasoning Blend, which is my favorite spice mixture to put on salmon. The seasoning blend, which includes dried parsley, dried onion and dried chives, complements the garlic mixture well. And if I happen to have dill, I'll sprinkle that on top instead of the parsley.

It's Easy to Make & Clean Up

Last, but certainly not least, sheet-pan dinners are one of my go-to's for ease and efficiency —one sheet pan that yields my entire meal? Sign me up! The veggies are super quick to prep, so I can get everything ready while I wait for the oven to preheat. And since the cooking part is pretty hands-off, I usually use the cooking time to clean up. Since this recipe only uses two bowls, a cutting board and a knife to prep, it's very manageable (especially compared to some of the other dishes I make!). When I'm done eating, the only thing left to clean is a single sheet pan rather than multiple pots and pans. With this delicious recipe on hand, figuring out what to eat for dinner is easy.