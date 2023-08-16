Healthy Eating 101 I'm a Dietitian & This Easy Sheet-Pan Dinner Is My Go-To for Busy Days And it only requires a baking sheet to make! By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Sara is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in culinary arts. She has been a registered and licensed dietitian since 2002 and a professional chef since 2008. She works as a consultant chef and dietitian with a focus on freelance writing, recipe development and food photography. Sara is the author of the Taco! Taco! Taco! cookbook and co-author of the Fertility Foods Cookbook. Her cooking, nutrition and food expertise have been featured in all forms of media. She also loves conducting cooking demonstrations and enjoys speaking at conferences, expos and other engagements. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Your day is busy. You've got to get the kids to school, or you need to get yourself to work. Then somehow, you also need to complete countless tasks and chores. At some point, usually towards the end of the day, the realization that dinner is fast approaching hits. If you're a perfect planner, you're not sweating it. But if you live life a little more on the edge (or if the day hasn't gone according to plan), this can be a stressful time. You need a meal that comes together quickly and doesn't require much brain power. That's where these Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls come to the rescue. I'm a Dietitian & This Is the Meal I Always Make When I Get Home from Vacation The weeknight "oh no, what's for dinner" debacle happens even to me, a devoted meal planner and registered dietitian. I know it happens to you, too, because when counseling clients, I hear similar stories. I listen to their tales of how the day got away from them, drive-through won out and made them feel like they failed. But I'm here to tell you that fast food doesn't have to be your default. Relying on it heavily can be expensive and leave you feeling not you best, too. So, what is the solution? Sheet-pan meals! The sheet-pan meal is nothing new. People have been using baking sheets for decades to prepare and cook their food. Thanks to social media and the internet, the baking sheet recently became the "it" tool for making delicious, nutritious, balanced meals without much fuss. They're as simple as they sound. Everything for the meal gets cooked on one (sometimes two) baking sheet. There's nothing not to love about that. Easy food and easy clean-up for the win! I Have Chronic Inflammation & These Are the Easy Anti-Inflammatory Lunches I Make on Repeat I agree that this method is awesome. Mostly because there are countless ways to create meals using a sheet pan, but also because there's only a bit of hands-on time and only a few dishes to clean. These Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls are my favorite for serving a crowd, but I also make them for myself to have for lunch during the week. The recipe starts with making a simple spice blend. It works double-duty in the recipe. First, it's used to season the chicken tenders and vegetables and then again to make a dressing. The chicken and vegetables are tossed in the spices, then added to a sheet pan and roasted. The mixture is given a quick stir and then kale and black beans are added to the pan. While that finishes cooking, a simple dressing is made using the remaining seasoning, plain Greek yogurt and lime juice. The recipe is a winner for several reasons. First, chicken tenders are lean and cook quickly. That means you can roast them alongside the peppers and onions without worrying about over-cooking them. The recipe is also packed with vegetables, so you'll be getting your fair share of fiber as well as a variety of vitamins and minerals. Finally, it's super flavorful. The spice blend ensures this dish is anything but boring. So the next time it's 5:15pm and you're starting to sweat about what's for dinner, try this delicious and easy sheet-pan meal. Bottom line, skip the drive-through, you've got this! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit