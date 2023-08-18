Healthy Eating 101 EatingWell in Real Life The 5 Best Protein Bars at Trader Joe's, Recommended by a Dietitian Need to increase your protein intake in a pinch? Grab one of these dietitian-approved protein bars the next time you go to Trader Joe's. By Devineé Lingo, M.S., RDN Devineé Lingo, M.S., RDN Devineé Lingo is a registered dietitian nutritionist who is on a mission to cultivate health and wholeness in people seeking restoration and renewal. Her nutrition philosophy is to dig deeper and identify the root causes of people's health concerns using a holistic, integrative and functional approach. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines In This Article View All In This Article What Protein Bars Can You Find at Trader Joe's? The 5 Best Protein Bars at Trader Joe's Comparing the Best Protein Bars What to Look for in a Protein Bar Frequently Asked Questions The Bottom Line Anyone who frequents Trader Joe's knows how exhilarating it is to stroll down the aisles to find fun, fresh, seasonal, innovative and flavorful products at unbeatable prices. Whether you go in to snag a few specialty items for your weeknight meals or to try one of their popular sweet or savory snacks, Trader Joe's has a large assortment of products you won't find anywhere else. But for those times when you're in a rush and need a quick protein-packed snack, you might not know that Trader Joe's has an entire section dedicated to protein bars! However, with nearly 14 different bars to choose from, picking the right protein bar can be tricky. That's why we reached out to a former professional athlete and registered dietitian to bring you the top five protein bars to buy at Trader Joe's. The Best Items to Buy at Trader Joe's, According to a Former Employee What Protein Bars Can You Find at Trader Joe's? Before we reveal the best protein bars at Trader Joe's, let's look at all the options. From salty to sweet, fruity and nutty, Trader Joe's has a wide selection of protein bars that cater to different flavors, textures and dietary preferences. (Options and prices may vary per location). Protein Bar Flavors Price (at time of publication) Barbells Protein Bars - Salty Peanut- Chocolate Dough- Cookies & Cream- Caramel Cashew- Hazelnut Nougat $2.29 each Clif Bars - Chocolate Chip- Crunchy Peanut Butter- Cool Mint Chocolate $1.39 each Clif Kid Z Bars - Chocolate Chip- Iced Oatmeal Cookie $0.99 each Frooze Balls Plant-Powered Energy Balls - Peanut Butter & Jelly- Choc Hazelnut $1.99 each Fulfil Vitamin & Protein Bars - Chocolate Salted Caramel- Chocolate Hazelnut $1.89 each GoMacro Protein Bars - Dark Chocolate + Almonds- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip- Oatmeal Chocolate ChipDouble Chocolate + Peanut Butter Chips- Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips $2.69 each Kind Bars - Caramel Almond & Sea Salt- Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt $1.49 each Power Crunch Protein Energy Bars - French Vanilla Crème- Triple Chocolate $1.49 each Trader Joe's Simply Nutty Bars - Dark Chocolate, Nuts and Sea Salt $4.99 per box of 5 bars Trader Joe's Protein Bars - Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter $3.49 per box of 5 bars think! High Protein Bars - Brownie Crunch- Creamy Peanut Butter $1.99 each think! Keto Protein Bars - Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie $1.99 each RXBAR - Peanut Butter Chocolate- Blueberry $1.99 each RXBAR A.M. - Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter $1.99 each The 5 Best Protein Bars at Trader Joe's Trader Joe's aisles can get crowded pretty quickly. So, if you are standing in the protein bar aisle trying to decide which is right for you, we have you covered. After skimming the ingredient list and the nutrition facts label of each bar listed above, here are the five best protein bars at Trader Joe's. 1. RXBAR If you've been searching for a protein bar with simple ingredients derived from real, whole foods, look no further! Made with a combination of egg whites, dates and nuts, RXBARs top the list as one of the best protein bars at Trader Joe's. "The RXBARs have a straightforward ingredient list and 10-12 g of high-quality protein per bar. I love that RXBARs contain protein from eggs, as this can be a helpful alternative for those with milk allergies or lactose intolerance while still providing essential amino acids to aid in things such as muscle building and maintenance," explains Briana Butler, M.C.N., RDN, LD co-founder of Power Portions and The GNAW Collective. Not to mention, RXBARs contain 5 grams of dietary fiber, which can help you stay full between meals and improve your gut health. 2. GoMacro Anyone who has or cares for someone with a common food allergy or sensitivity knows how difficult it can be to find a wide array of allergen-free snacks and bars. Similarly, those who follow a plant-based or vegan diet often skim ingredient lists only to find milk, whey or eggs as one of the primary ingredients. Fortunately, "GoMacro bars are free of all the top 9 allergens and safe for those with gluten sensitivities while providing 12 grams of protein from plant-based sources such as peas and rice. GoMacro bars also serve as a good source of plant-based iron, which can help meet the iron needs of those following a plant-based diet," Butler shares. In addition, several of GoMacro's protein bars are certified FODMAP-friendly, which means they are an excellent option for those sensitive to certain fermentable carbohydrates that can cause digestive distress. 3. Clif Bar When it comes to choosing a protein bar as an active athlete, Butler shares that you should reach for bars that will help you refill your carbohydrate stores in addition to consuming adequate protein. In fact, a 2020 study published in Nutrients notes that carbohydrate-rich foods play an important role in providing energy to muscle tissue during prolonged exercise. The protein bar at Trader Joe's that will keep your muscles fueled and functioning properly is none other than Clif Bar. "Clif Bar provides a high carbohydrate and moderate protein content, which makes it ideal for those with high energy needs. The carbohydrates from ingredients, such as oats and chocolate chips, can help you top off & maintain energy stores before and during moderate to high-intensity activity. Clif Bars also offer a good source of plant-based iron, simple ingredients, and good flavor, making it easy to consume," says Butler. 4. think! High Protein Bar Many of the protein bars on the market contain roughly 10-15 grams of protein. But "for those looking for a high-protein and low-sugar bar, think! High Protein Bar is a good option. Since it contains 20 grams of protein and zero added sugars, it can help keep you full while minimizing the carbohydrate load. think! High Protein Bars also have a simple list of ingredients which is an added bonus," states Butler. From a glance at the ingredient list, you will find that the bar's high protein content comes from a blend of soy and whey protein isolates. According to a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, there is no difference between consuming soy protein and whey protein in terms of gaining muscle mass and strength in response to resistance training. Therefore, both protein sources can be beneficial for meeting your muscle and strength-building goals. 5. Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars On those days when you need a quick snack that contains just enough protein to hold you over until dinnertime, Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars may be just what you need. According to Butler, "TJ's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars can be a favorable option to keep in regular rotation! TJ's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Protein Butter Bars have a nice combination of moderate protein, carbohydrates and fat, which can help bridge the gap between meals." After all, who could pass up a soft, chewy cereal bar with a delicious chocolate drizzle that touts 10 grams of protein? It's a tasty treat and protein-rich snack all in one! 17 High-Protein Snacks to Pack for Work Comparing the Best Protein Bars To get a better perspective of how the best protein bars at Trader Joe's stack up against one another, the chart below breaks down their key nutrients. However, it is important to note that the nutrient profile and ingredients will vary depending on the flavor. Therefore, you should always check the nutrition facts label. Characteristics/Nutrients RXBAR GoMacro Clif Bars Think! High Protein Bars TJ's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Bars Allergen-Free Options No Yes No No No Gluten-Free Yes Yes No Yes Yes Vegan Options No Yes Yes No No Calories 210 270 250 230 190 Total Carbs 23 g 35 g 43 g 22 g 15 g Dietary Fiber 5 g 3 g 5 g 1 g 4 g Added Sugar 0 g 12 g 16 g 0 g 7 g Artificial Sweeteners or Sugar Alcohol No No No Yes No Protein 12 g 12 g 10 g 20 g 10 g Total Fat 9 g 9 g 6 g 9 g 11 g Saturated Fat 2 g 2 g 2 g 3 g 2.5 g Sodium 310 mg 60 mg 130 mg 260 mg 180 mg What to Look for in a Protein Bar Check the protein and carbohydrate content. "When choosing a protein bar, the primary nutrients you want to look at are protein and carbohydrate content. These two nutrients will give you the best indication of how they can best be used for your personal lifestyle. Where protein bars with lower carbohydrates and protein may be best for a quick mid-day pick-me-up, one with higher carbs and protein may be best for intense activities," explains Butler.Look for whole food ingredients. While many protein bars are made from highly processed ingredients and artificial additives, try grabbing bars that contain whole foods rich in nutrients and fiber, like nuts, seeds, whole grains, dried fruit and eggs.Limit saturated fat and added sugar. "You may also want to consider saturated fat content and added sugars depending on your health goals. In excess, saturated fat and added sugars can directly impact cardiovascular health, blood sugar management and chronic disease risk," says Butler. Frequently Asked Questions Are protein bars good for you? "Protein bars can be a nourishing supplemental food in your regular diet! While protein bars are not recommended to be a daily replacement for nutritious meals, they can help fill nutritional gaps when you are on the go, limited in options or experiencing a suppressed appetite," Butler explains. Should you refrigerate protein bars? Although most protein bars don't have to be refrigerated, those made from whole food ingredients fare better when kept cold. Some whole food bars are free from synthetic preservatives and emulsifiers, which help to keep foods shelf stable. Therefore, these types of bars must be refrigerated to preserve their freshness, consistency and flavor. Are protein bars good for weight loss? Butler says, "Protein bars can be beneficial for weight loss. Depending on the nutritional makeup, some protein bars can provide nutrients such as high-quality protein, fiber and unsaturated fats, which can help keep you fuller when under gentle caloric restrictions. At the same time, many protein bars that are lower in sugar may contain artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohol. It is crucial that we consume these in moderation to minimize potential side effects such as GI discomfort." Is it OK to eat a protein bar every day? "While eating a protein bar daily is likely safe, they should be a secondary option to whole-food meals and snacks when possible. To maximize diet and nutritional diversity, I recommend prioritizing whole-food meals and snacks and keeping protein bars handy as supplemental food or when on the go," advises Butler. Are protein bars beneficial for muscle growth and athletic performance? Butler tells us, "Protein bars can be beneficial for athletic performance and muscle growth. Adding a protein bar can provide a low-effort yet nutritionally impactful option to help meet nutrient needs when an athlete has a bit of meal fatigue or is limited on time between training sessions. Regarding muscle growth, adding protein bars that have high-quality protein can provide athletes with a nice leucine-rich option to support muscle protein synthesis." The Bottom Line For those with busy and active lifestyles, protein bars can be a convenient and effective way to boost your protein intake. Whether you are looking for a whole-food, high-protein, plant-based or allergen-friendly protein bar, Trader Joe's has the perfect bar for you. Just be sure to check the label for the carbohydrate, protein, added sugar and saturated fat content to ensure your protein bar of choice meets your individualized needs. Can Too Much Protein Powder Cause Side Effects? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles Are Protein Shakes Good for Weight Loss? 