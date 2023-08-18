The 5 Best Protein Bars at Trader Joe's, Recommended by a Dietitian

Protein Bar Flavors Price (at time of publication) Barbells Protein Bars - Salty Peanut

- Chocolate Dough

- Cookies & Cream

- Caramel Cashew

- Hazelnut Nougat $2.29 each Clif Bars - Chocolate Chip

- Crunchy Peanut Butter

- Cool Mint Chocolate $1.39 each Clif Kid Z Bars - Chocolate Chip

- Iced Oatmeal Cookie $0.99 each Frooze Balls Plant-Powered Energy Balls - Peanut Butter & Jelly

- Choc Hazelnut $1.99 each Fulfil Vitamin & Protein Bars - Chocolate Salted Caramel

- Chocolate Hazelnut $1.89 each GoMacro Protein Bars - Dark Chocolate + Almonds

- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

Double Chocolate + Peanut Butter Chips

- Coconut + Almond Butter + Chocolate Chips $2.69 each Kind Bars - Caramel Almond & Sea Salt

- Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt $1.49 each Power Crunch Protein Energy Bars - French Vanilla Crème

- Triple Chocolate $1.49 each Trader Joe's Simply Nutty Bars - Dark Chocolate, Nuts and Sea Salt $4.99 per box of 5 bars Trader Joe's Protein Bars - Chewy Chocolate & Peanut Butter $3.49 per box of 5 bars think! High Protein Bars - Brownie Crunch

- Creamy Peanut Butter $1.99 each think! Keto Protein Bars - Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie $1.99 each RXBAR - Peanut Butter Chocolate

- Blueberry $1.99 each RXBAR A.M. - Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter $1.99 each

The 5 Best Protein Bars at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's aisles can get crowded pretty quickly. So, if you are standing in the protein bar aisle trying to decide which is right for you, we have you covered. After skimming the ingredient list and the nutrition facts label of each bar listed above, here are the five best protein bars at Trader Joe's.

1. RXBAR

If you've been searching for a protein bar with simple ingredients derived from real, whole foods, look no further! Made with a combination of egg whites, dates and nuts, RXBARs top the list as one of the best protein bars at Trader Joe's. "The RXBARs have a straightforward ingredient list and 10-12 g of high-quality protein per bar. I love that RXBARs contain protein from eggs, as this can be a helpful alternative for those with milk allergies or lactose intolerance while still providing essential amino acids to aid in things such as muscle building and maintenance," explains Briana Butler, M.C.N., RDN, LD co-founder of Power Portions and The GNAW Collective. Not to mention, RXBARs contain 5 grams of dietary fiber, which can help you stay full between meals and improve your gut health.

2. GoMacro

Anyone who has or cares for someone with a common food allergy or sensitivity knows how difficult it can be to find a wide array of allergen-free snacks and bars. Similarly, those who follow a plant-based or vegan diet often skim ingredient lists only to find milk, whey or eggs as one of the primary ingredients. Fortunately, "GoMacro bars are free of all the top 9 allergens and safe for those with gluten sensitivities while providing 12 grams of protein from plant-based sources such as peas and rice. GoMacro bars also serve as a good source of plant-based iron, which can help meet the iron needs of those following a plant-based diet," Butler shares. In addition, several of GoMacro's protein bars are certified FODMAP-friendly, which means they are an excellent option for those sensitive to certain fermentable carbohydrates that can cause digestive distress.

3. Clif Bar

When it comes to choosing a protein bar as an active athlete, Butler shares that you should reach for bars that will help you refill your carbohydrate stores in addition to consuming adequate protein. In fact, a 2020 study published in Nutrients notes that carbohydrate-rich foods play an important role in providing energy to muscle tissue during prolonged exercise. The protein bar at Trader Joe's that will keep your muscles fueled and functioning properly is none other than Clif Bar. "Clif Bar provides a high carbohydrate and moderate protein content, which makes it ideal for those with high energy needs. The carbohydrates from ingredients, such as oats and chocolate chips, can help you top off & maintain energy stores before and during moderate to high-intensity activity. Clif Bars also offer a good source of plant-based iron, simple ingredients, and good flavor, making it easy to consume," says Butler.

4. think! High Protein Bar

Many of the protein bars on the market contain roughly 10-15 grams of protein. But "for those looking for a high-protein and low-sugar bar, think! High Protein Bar is a good option. Since it contains 20 grams of protein and zero added sugars, it can help keep you full while minimizing the carbohydrate load. think! High Protein Bars also have a simple list of ingredients which is an added bonus," states Butler. From a glance at the ingredient list, you will find that the bar's high protein content comes from a blend of soy and whey protein isolates. According to a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, there is no difference between consuming soy protein and whey protein in terms of gaining muscle mass and strength in response to resistance training. Therefore, both protein sources can be beneficial for meeting your muscle and strength-building goals.

5. Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars

On those days when you need a quick snack that contains just enough protein to hold you over until dinnertime, Trader Joe's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars may be just what you need. According to Butler, "TJ's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Bars can be a favorable option to keep in regular rotation! TJ's Chewy Chocolate and Peanut Protein Butter Bars have a nice combination of moderate protein, carbohydrates and fat, which can help bridge the gap between meals." After all, who could pass up a soft, chewy cereal bar with a delicious chocolate drizzle that touts 10 grams of protein? It's a tasty treat and protein-rich snack all in one!

Comparing the Best Protein Bars

To get a better perspective of how the best protein bars at Trader Joe's stack up against one another, the chart below breaks down their key nutrients. However, it is important to note that the nutrient profile and ingredients will vary depending on the flavor. Therefore, you should always check the nutrition facts label.