Trader Joe's CEO Says They're Definitely Not Bringing in Self-Checkout—Here's Why

There's something so satisfying about rolling your full cart up to the cashier at the end of a big Trader Joe's run. (And, if you're lucky, having your grocery selections complimented by a member of the crew.) But with self-checkout becoming the norm at more and more of our local grocery stores, there are occasionally rumors floating around about Trader Joe's possibly adding a self-checkout option in its stores.

Trader Joe's CEO Bryan Palbaum sat down with the Inside Trader Joe's podcast—a fun, employee-led pod that we love—to set the record straight on those rumors, and his answer was pretty clear: no self-checkout at Trader Joe's.

"It's not fun," Palbaum explained on the podcast. "Self-checkout is work. I don't want that."

Palbaum was joined by Jon Basalone, the company's president and vice CEO, who sounded equally uninterested in an automated TJ's experience.

"That [rumor]'s as false as false can be because we believe in people, and we're not trying to get rid of our crew members for efficiency sake," Basalone said. "I don't know what the reasons are to put self-checkout in."

The pair spent most of the episode answering questions from Trader Joe's mates, who are kind of like assistant managers at TJ's stores. Palbaum and Basalone made it clear that though a Trader Joe's run is *technically* about getting groceries, it's made fun by the folks who run the store all day long. Both TJ's executives spend a lot of their time visiting stores and said that Trader Joe's employees—called the "crew"—make the shopping experience worthwhile.

"The best days I have are days spent in stores, spending time talking to crew members, customers, work," Basalone said. "You can tell by listening to what's going on, whether or not this store is operating to its fullest extent for both crew members and customers. Are customers and crew members interacting with each other? Do you hear the kind of activity that comes from a place where people would want to work and shop?"

Those light-hearted interactions with crew members are one of the things that keeps us coming back to Trader Joe's again and again. Well, that and the salad kits. After all, some of our favorite products, like the seasonal Jalapeño Limeade, were pointed out to us by helpful TJ's crew members just trying to make our days a little brighter.

Just be sure you're kind to that hard-working Trader Joe's crew the next time you hit the store—maybe even by following some polite tips from a former crew member. And if you're the kind of person who absolutely loves self-checkout, it sounds like you'll need to steer clear of your local Joe's, at least for a while. But don't blame us if you end up coming back for some deals and delicious eats.