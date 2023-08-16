Zooey Deschanel Shares Her Mother's Easy 5-Ingredient Recipe for Weekend Popovers

Last time we spoke with Zooey Deschanel about What Am I Eating?, her new show on Max, she shared that, "Food is so much more than just how we nourish our bodies. It's how we nourish our souls." So, it's no surprise that she and Crystal Kung Minkoff kicked off their new Instagram series Cooking With Zooey and Crystal by showing us how to make her mother's nostalgic, buttery recipe for popovers.

"My mom would make them growing up [on] Saturday mornings. This is like my pancake," Deschanel shares during her demonstration. She explains that she's tried altering the recipe in the past to avoid getting bored, but she ended up right back at the start with the most reliable recipe: her mother's.

The thing about certain nostalgic dishes is that they often have the simplest recipes. Deschanel's recipe for popovers couldn't be easier to make! It only takes 5 ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, and Deschanel actually suggests that you don't do anything that requires extra effort, such as using a pastry brush. Here's how you can make these quick, fluffy and steamy pastries at home.

How to Make Popovers like Zooey Deschanel

First, preheat your oven to 425°F. Then, use an electric mixer to whisk 4 room-temperature eggs with 2 cups of milk in a large bowl. Deschanel and Kung Minkoff suggest using room temperature eggs, as they mix better with other ingredients than cold eggs.

Once the milk and eggs are well-combined, whisk in 1 teaspoon salt and 1½ cups all-purpose flour. When the batter reaches a viscous, crepe-like consistency, prepare the popover pan or muffin tin. Spray each cavity with non-stick cooking spray and divide 3 tablespoons melted butter between each of the cavities. No need for a pastry brush, says Deschanel. You can just use a teaspoon to drizzle the butter into the bottom of your pan.

Fill the pan less than halfway with popover batter (they rise very tall). Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes. Even though the recipe doesn't call for any leaveners, the final product should rise well above the height of the popover pan or muffin tin.

In the reel, Deschanel pulls apart what looks to be a freshly baked and tender pastry with a nice croissant-like exterior, and we can't wait to try it. You can also try making the Deschanel family popovers, or you can make other healthy, weekend-worthy recipes like our delicious Fluffy Pancakes or Banana-Bran Muffins.

