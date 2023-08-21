The #1 Lunch for Weight Loss When You Have Insulin Resistance, According to a Diabetes Expert

Lunch is sometimes a forgotten meal—whether you're too busy at work or on the go, eating a satisfying meal at noon might slip your mind. And while lunch is very important to get you through your day, it's especially critical for those trying to lose weight while managing a condition like insulin resistance.

Taking the time to eat a balanced lunch can help you reset while reaching your health and nutrition goals. Plus, fiber-filled lunch will keep you full and provide sustainable energy.

In this article, you'll learn key factors to include in lunch when trying to lose weight while managing insulin resistance and the best overall choice from a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator.

Choosing a Weight-Loss Friendly Lunch for Insulin Resistance

Finding a lunch that supports weight loss for insulin resistance is easy when you incorporate the principles of the Mediterranean diet. Rated the best overall diet in 2023 by the U.S. News and World Report, research, such as a 2020 article in Nutrients, consistently demonstrates that this eating pattern can help to prevent diabetes and reduce body weight.

In addition, this way of eating is sustainable in the long run since it doesn't require you to rigorously measure foods, count macronutrients or eliminate any food groups. Instead, you focus on eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, leaner protein, fatty fish and dairy products while limiting red meat, added sugar, high-sodium foods and refined carbohydrates.

Beyond the Mediterranean diet, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) notes no specific diet has proven to be the most effective for insulin resistance. Yet, choosing a lunch with whole carbs rather than refined ones and limiting added sugar, saturated fat and sodium can help you improve your blood glucose control.

The Best Lunch for Weight Loss if You Have Insulin Resistance

If you are looking for a hearty yet nutritious lunch, you will love this Quinoa-Black Bean Salad. It is full of fiber, plant-based protein and heart-healthy fats. High-fiber carbohydrates like quinoa and black beans are digested slowly to provide you with sustainable energy and prevent large spikes in blood sugar and insulin secretion. They will also keep you full for longer.

You can make the quinoa in advance and save leftovers for dinner or another lunch. Be creative with your own variation of this dish by adding in any other vegetables (artichokes, mushrooms, peppers, broccoli) or protein sources (hard-boiled eggs, shredded chicken, roasted tofu, chickpeas) you have on hand.

Why It's So Great

This lunch is a great choice for someone trying to lose weight and manage insulin resistance. It's tasty, nutrient-dense and very filling. It's also high-fiber, protein-packed, and rich in heart-healthy fats, specifically avocado and extra-virgin olive oil.

High in Fiber

Fiber, the indigestible part of carbohydrates, is metabolized slowly, which increases feelings of fullness and helps to manage blood sugar levels. The combo of quinoa, black beans, avocado and veggies packs soluble and insoluble fiber. At 10 grams per serving, this salad contributes around a third of your daily dietary fiber needs.

In a 2021 systematic review and meta-analysis in the Journal of Functional Foods, researchers examined the effects of fiber on glycemic control (blood sugars) from 22 randomized clinical control trials and found that fiber improved insulin sensitivity and glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes.

Packed with Antioxidants and Unsaturated Fats

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet, is rich in mono-unsaturated fats and contains plant-based compounds called polyphenols—antioxidants. According to a 2018 article in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, polyphenols are known to decrease the level of reactive oxygen species, a key factor in developing insulin resistance.

In addition, the American Diabetes Association recommends frequenting unsaturated fats, like olive oil and avocado, to decrease the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Including fat in your meals is also important because it is essential for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins.

Rich in Magnesium

One serving of this salad contains 32% of your daily magnesium needs. Magnesium is an important micronutrient that acts as a cofactor in more than 300 enzyme systems that regulate reactions in the body, including glucose metabolism. The National Institute of Health Office of Dietary Supplements notes that diets higher in magnesium are associated with a significantly lower risk of diabetes. Since insulin resistance is a risk factor for developing diabetes, eating magnesium-rich foods may help reduce your risk.

Loaded With a Variety of Vegetables

Vegetables are naturally higher in fiber, water, vitamins and minerals. Ensuring a proper intake of vitamins and minerals will help you feel your best and give you more energy to engage in other weight-loss strategies, like physical activity. Additionally, veggie-rich meals like salads require more chewing and can take longer to eat. This may increase feelings of fullness by potentially suppressing ghrelin (the hunger hormone), suggests a 2019 article published in Nutrients.

Other Tips to Lose Weight and Manage Your Insulin

Weight loss is different for everyone because your needs and lifestyle are unique. While it's hard to generalize weight loss tips, one thing that holds true for everyone is that an eating plan you can stick to, enjoy and be consistent with is more likely to work long-term.

Some good tips for managing insulin resistance while losing weight include:

Do not skip meals

Eat regular meals and snacks and try to be consistent with your carbohydrates, meaning eat around the same amount daily at each meal and snack

Choose high-fiber carbohydrates like beans, whole grains and starchy vegetables, such as sweet potatoes and squash, more often

When eating refined carbs like white rice or pasta, pair them with fiber-rich vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats to reduce large spikes in blood sugar

Limit sugary drinks like soda, sweetened teas and juices high in added sugar

Prioritize sleep

Manage stress

Participate in regular physical activity that you enjoy

The Bottom Line

Eating for weight loss and insulin resistance doesn't have to be boring or hard. If you adopt some of the principles of the Mediterranean diet, you'll find it easy to eat lunch that fills you up and supports your nutrition goals. This quinoa-black bean salad is a delicious option to get you started.