Easy & Delicious Dinners with No Added Sugar (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Here at EatingWell, we believe that all foods have a place in a healthy and balanced eating pattern. Still, most people (including myself) consume more added sugar than we realize. Too much added sugar can mess with energy levels and over time can increase the risk of some chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes. Added sugar is found in more foods than just sweet snacks and desserts; it can creep into your savory dishes without you even realizing it—ketchup, pre-made sauces and salad dressings are just a few common sneaky sources of added sugar. This week, I'm taking a break from added sugar, and the delicious dinners in this plan make it easy to do so, featuring recipes from our spotlight: It's 5:15 p.m.—What's for Dinner?

Your Meal Plan

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

First, let's talk about the difference between natural and added sugars. Added sugars, as the word implies, are "added" to products during processing or while prepping your food (think: the tablespoon of honey you add to a homemade vinaigrette). Natural sugars are naturally occurring sugars found in foods like fruits, unsweetened dairy products (in the form of milk sugar, or lactose) and even vegetables. The difference is that foods with those naturally occurring sugars are packed with nutrients—like fiber, vitamins and minerals—that support your health and may reduce the impact sugar has on your energy levels.

While eating sugar gives you a quick boost, an energy crash usually follows. For sustained energy, choose foods with protein and fiber. These two nutrients slow down the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream, avoiding rapid energy ups and downs. Thursday's 5-Ingredient Black Bean Patties are packed with this winning combo. Beans take the blue ribbon as one of the top nutritious foods. These remarkable legumes are packed with fiber, satisfying plant-based protein and minerals like potassium, magnesium and iron to help you feel your best. And using canned beans helps keep the prep time to just 15 minutes, compared to 45 minutes or more if cooking dry beans from scratch. I'll serve them over a whole-grain burger bun and my favorite toppings, including avocado, mustard and pickles.

Monday: Creamy Green Pea Pesto Pasta with mixed greens tossed with a Herb Vinaigrette

Tuesday: Pork Chops with White Wine & Capers paired with Quinoa with Peas & Lemon

Wednesday: The Best Shrimp & Grits paired with Simple Sautéed Spinach

Thursday: 5-Ingredient Black Bean Patties tucked into a whole-grain burger bun with your favorite toppings

Friday: Balsamic Steak & Mushroom Skewers with grilled corn on the cob

Something Sweet

Cookies on a no-added-sugar meal plan? Yes, indeed! These delicious ​​No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies are proof that limiting added sugar doesn't mean you can't enjoy delicious sweet treats. This cookie recipe is naturally sweetened with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Their chewy texture pairs perfectly with my afternoon decaf latte. And they're also a great option to pack for a treat at work or school.

Get the Recipe: ​​No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

What's Cooking This Weekend

Jason Donnelly

I have to admit that I only just recently discovered the wonders of pasta bakes, and I can't stop making them. One that's been in heavy rotation lately is Baked Tomato & Feta Pasta. Unlike some other baked pastas, this recipe doesn't require you to cook the noodles separately—they go in dry with all of the other ingredients, so this dinner comes together quickly. For extra fiber, I like to use whole-wheat or brown-rice pasta instead of regular. And whenever we have leftover protein from Friday's dinner—whether it's chicken, salmon or pork—I also like to add it in. This Saturday, we'll dig into a bowl of delicious baked pasta and nosh on our oatmeal cookies for dessert while we watch the Real Betis vs. Real Madrid soccer game (go, Real Madrid!). Click through this collection of delicious baked pastas and add your favorite to the shopping list.

Try a Recipe: 20 Creamy Pasta Bakes You'll Want to Make Forever