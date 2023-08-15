The #1 Problem with Calorie-Tracking Apps, According to a Dietitian

In our digital age, calorie-counting apps have become the go-to tool for health-conscious individuals looking to lose weight, maintain fitness levels and gain better insight into their eating habits. But are these apps helping or hindering your progress toward your health and fitness goals?

A recent Instagram post by Abbey Sharp, RD, registered dietitian and creator of the popular food blog and YouTube channel Abbey's Kitchen, discusses the potential pitfalls of such apps.

She examples the number one problem with calorie-tracking apps is that: "A calorie to you is not a calorie to me because [calories] are not absolute values," said Sharp in the Instagram video. "How many calories are in a food is not just about the total available calories, but it's specifically about how many calories you can uniquely absorb, and that is determined by your unique gut microbiome."

According to a 2022 meta-review published in Nutrients, the bacteria found in the microbiomes of people who had BMIs that were classified as obese were different from people with BMIs not classified as obese. "These microbes can also produce substances like short-chain fatty acids which can act as signaling molecules to affect our appetite, and therefore our caloric intake. The type of bacteria in our gut is affected by a number of factors, some of which may be very difficult or potentially impossible to change," explained Sharp in the post.

Given that many users often regard the data from these apps as definitive, it's jarring to discover the inherent risk of relying on them for healthy weight management. Researchers in a 2019 study published in the Health Informatics Journal noted that while calorie-tracking apps may work well as guidelines, they shouldn't be used as a stand-alone tool for nutritional guidance or used in place of healthy eating habits and healthy lifestyle habits.

By becoming over-reliant on these digital tools, you risk losing connection with your body's natural hunger and fullness cues. Over time, this can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food and discourage intuitive eating. Moreover, like all technology, calorie-tracking apps aren't immune to the occasional malfunction or glitch, leading to potential misinformation or lost data.

"If you're calorie counting, this is just one of many reasons I suggest using it more as a ballpark or guideline rather than an absolute mathematics equation," said Sharp. "Like just about everything else to do with our body, including our natural size, everyone's calorie absorption will be unique."

The Bottom Line

In a recent Instagram post, registered dietitian and YouTuber Abbey Sharp highlights the limitations and pitfalls of relying too heavily on calorie-tracking apps. While these apps might seem like a helpful weight management tool, the complexities of your body's unique ability to absorb calories, as determined by factors like your gut microbiome, require a more nuanced approach to calorie-tracking. As a guiding principle, focus on eating whole foods, listening to your body's hunger and fullness signals, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits. Remember: healthy eating is more about nourishment than it should be about numbers.

