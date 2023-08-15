Joy Bauer's Antioxidant-Packed Blueberry Chia Jam Is Ready in Just 60 Seconds

Find out the secrets to making this simple, nutritious two-ingredient jam.

By
Sara Haas, RDN
Sara Haas, RDN

Sara is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in culinary arts. She has been a registered and licensed dietitian since 2002 and a professional chef since 2008. She works as a consultant chef and dietitian with a focus on freelance writing, recipe development and food photography. Sara is the author of the Taco! Taco! Taco! cookbook and co-author of the Fertility Foods Cookbook. Her cooking, nutrition and food expertise have been featured in all forms of media. She also loves conducting cooking demonstrations and enjoys speaking at conferences, expos and other engagements.

Published on August 15, 2023
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

a photo of Joy Bauer
Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty

Does making homemade jam in 60 seconds sound impossible? If you thought yes, Joy Bauer is here to make you think again. The registered dietitian, cookbook author and expert on the Today Show recently shared her Blueberry Chia Jam recipe on Instagram and proved just how easy it is to make a delicious, nutrition jam. Her big secrets? A microwave and a couple of teaspoons of chia seeds—find out how Bauer puts the pieces together.

Joy is smart. She knows that we don't have extra time to stand at the stove and make homemade jam, or do all of the dishes after making it. We may also lack confidence in the kitchen, which can make cooking seem like a big task. She eliminates both of those hindrances by employing a microwave to efficiently cook the half cup of blueberries (fresh or frozen both work) she uses in the recipe, in less than a minute.

How can the jam become "jammy" without a long cook time or the addition of pectin? Joy has you covered there too. A couple of teaspoons of chia seeds are the simple solution. She stirs those into the warm, smashed blueberries and lets the mixture sit for 15 minutes. Chia seeds readily absorb water, which quickly turns them into a gel-like substance. Any liquid that escaped from the blueberries as they cooked is absorbed by the chia seeds, creating a thick, spreadable consistency similar to if you'd used pectin.

Not only is the method fast (only 60 seconds of hands-on time!), but the recipe is inherently nutritious. Store-bought jams can contain as much as 10 grams of added sugar per 20 gram serving. That's a rather heavy dose of sugar, especially if you have prediabetes or have diabetes. Joy's recipe only contains naturally occurring fruit sugar, no added sugars. Luckily, blueberries are nutritious too. Packed with antioxidants, these little blue wonders have been found to help with inflammation, improve memory and promote healthy aging.

Let's not forget the chia seeds either! Those two teaspoons pack a serious nutrition punch. Chia seeds provide fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help protect against heart disease. They may also decrease inflammation and help control blood sugar.

Bottom line, if you're in the mood for jam and don't have store-bought on hand, give Joy's method a try. You'll be doing taste buds and your body good!

