News Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars Recalled for Wood Fragments Check your freezer for this recalled product. By Dillon Evans Dillon Evans Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Photo: Courtesy of Brand Nestlé USA just issued a recall on their 16.5-ounce Toll House® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bars, due to possible broken wood fragments in the packages. The recalled Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars were distributed nationwide and are marked with batch codes 311457531K or 311557534K, as well as "Use or Freeze By" dates of 8/22/23 or 10/23/23. Affected packages should not be prepared or consumed, and Nestlé is urging customers in possession of the affected products to return them to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund. There are no injuries reported due to this recall, and the risk to consumers is reportedly low. However, if you are experiencing health concerns that may be related to this recall, contact your health care provider as soon as possible. For questions regarding the cookie dough bar recall, contact Nestlé USA customer service at 800-681-1678 Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Kiwifruit Recalled in 14 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit