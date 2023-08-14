Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars Recalled for Wood Fragments

Check your freezer for this recalled product.

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of the Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip cookie dough
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

Nestlé USA just issued a recall on their 16.5-ounce Toll House® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bars, due to possible broken wood fragments in the packages.

The recalled Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars were distributed nationwide and are marked with batch codes 311457531K or 311557534K, as well as "Use or Freeze By" dates of 8/22/23 or 10/23/23.

Affected packages should not be prepared or consumed, and Nestlé is urging customers in possession of the affected products to return them to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

There are no injuries reported due to this recall, and the risk to consumers is reportedly low. However, if you are experiencing health concerns that may be related to this recall, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

For questions regarding the cookie dough bar recall, contact Nestlé USA customer service at 800-681-1678 Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of the pressure cooker being recalled
Over 800,000 Pressure Cookers Have Been Recalled Due to Burn Risk
a photo of the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides powder with the recall alert badge
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Recalled Due to Potential Broken Plastic in Containers
Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee on zig-zag designed background
Trader Joe's Recalled Instant Cold Brew Coffee Due to Potential Glass Fragments in Containers
a photo of the Whole Foods Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit
Whole Foods Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit Recalled Due to Potential Undeclared Allergens
a photo of the ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats
ONO LLC Recalled Their Vegan Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats Due to Possible Undeclared Milk
a photo of the CAVA's Packaged Spicy Hummus with our "recall alert" sign
Cava Spicy Hummus Is Being Recalled Nationwide—Here's What to Know
a photo of Mott's Applesauce in the 6 pack 4 oz containers with a "Recall Alert" button
Mott's Applesauce Recalled Due to Elevated Levels of Patulin
a photo of Kroger's Private Selection Tropical Frozen Mango Chunks
Frozen Fruit Sold at Kroger Stores Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
a photo of the Trader Joe's Tomato Leaf scented candle
A Trader Joe's Candle Is Being Recalled for Potential Overheating Risk
a side by side of the Trader Joe's frozen Organic Tropical Fruit blend with a "recall alert" graphic and a Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination
a photo of a Starbucks frappuccino bottled drink
Over 300,000 Starbucks Frappuccinos Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Glass Fragments in Bottles
a side by side of the Trader Joe's frozen Tropical Fruit blend with a "recall alert" graphic and a Trader Joe's storefront
Trader Joe's Frozen Fruit Blend Recalled Due to Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
Favorina-Advent-Cal-Recall
Lidl Chocolate Advent Calendar Recalled for Salmonella Contamination
Walmart Margherita Pepperoni Log, 8 on a designed background with a recall button over it
Nearly 11,000 Pounds of Pepperoni Recalled Nationwide Due to Potentially Harmful Bacteria
cashew recall
Cashews Recalled in Multiple States Due to Potential Presence of Glass Pieces
Frank's RedHot BUFFALO RANCH SEASONING BLEND and McCormick Perfect Pinch, Italian Seasoning on a designed background with a recall button
McCormick Is Voluntarily Recalling Italian & Buffalo Ranch Seasonings in 32 States Due to Possible Salmonella Risk