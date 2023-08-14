Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars Recalled for Wood Fragments

Nestlé USA just issued a recall on their 16.5-ounce Toll House® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bars, due to possible broken wood fragments in the packages.

The recalled Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars were distributed nationwide and are marked with batch codes 311457531K or 311557534K, as well as "Use or Freeze By" dates of 8/22/23 or 10/23/23.

Affected packages should not be prepared or consumed, and Nestlé is urging customers in possession of the affected products to return them to the place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

There are no injuries reported due to this recall, and the risk to consumers is reportedly low. However, if you are experiencing health concerns that may be related to this recall, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

For questions regarding the cookie dough bar recall, contact Nestlé USA customer service at 800-681-1678 Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.