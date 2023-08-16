Protein-Packed Dinners the Whole Family Will Love (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Hi everyone! My name is Carolyn Malcoun, and I'm the senior food features editor at EatingWell. I will be making a couple of guest appearances in ThePrep in the upcoming weeks as part of our recipe spotlight: It's 5:15 p.m.—What's for Dinner? which features recipes that are made with only 5 ingredients or in 15 minutes or less. I'm happy to be here!

As a working mom who makes dinner at least five nights a week, fast and easy dinners are a must at my house—particularly during the school year. When our daughter, Lila, started kindergarten, she took dance lessons and did gymnastics, but as an only child, we thought it would be good for her to try a team sport. And wow, did she take to it! So much so that I've taken to calling her "Sporty Spice." She has a natural affinity for soccer, field hockey, basketball and the long jump. But better yet, she has fun doing them all.

When her sports season is in full swing, we try to encourage healthy eating choices. These include lots of fruits and vegetables, complex carbs like whole-wheat bread, farro and brown rice, and especially protein to help with recovery. This week I'm turning to these delicious high-protein dinners which will help us all feel satisfied. Better yet, they're all either ready in just 15 minutes or made with just 5 ingredients.

Your Meal Plan

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

Protein not only keeps our muscles and bones healthy, but it's also crucial for a healthy immune system. (Also key at our house, since back-to-school germs are no joke!) Adults need 46 to 56 grams of protein daily, according to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. And the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that a kid of Lila's weight should consume about 70 grams of protein daily. To put that into perspective, a 3-ounce portion of meat, fish or poultry has around 22 grams of protein. It's important to note that how much protein you should eat varies based on your age, sex, body weight and activity level.

To help us meet our needs, this week's dinners provide at least 15 grams of protein per serving to fit our high-protein nutrition parameters. While I know my family will love this week's recipe lineup, I am particularly excited about the Steak Enchilada Skillet recipe. Our family adores Mexican flavors, so I'm sure everyone will devour this meal. Plus, it's a complete meal, made entirely in one skillet (and in 15 minutes, no less!), which means fewer dishes to do and more time to hang out and watch Lost in Space or play a game. And it's packed with 39 grams of satisfying protein per serving. It's a dinner winner for us.

Monday: Braised Lentils & Kale with Fried Eggs

Tuesday: Steak Enchilada Skillet

Wednesday: Arugula & Cucumber Salad with Tuna with whole-grain baguette

Thursday: Sesame-Crusted Tofu with Radish-Apple Slaw with brown rice

Friday: Chicken & Beet Salad with whole-grain baguette

Something Sweet

Now that the days are getting shorter and the nights cooler, I'm here for all the fall flavors. That's why I'll make these Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies, which fit the bill. I love their cakey texture, spice profile and sweet-tangy cream cheese frosting. And Lila will appreciate having one tucked into her lunchbox the day after I bake them.

Get the Recipe: ​​Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies

What's Cooking This Weekend

Greg DuPree

Pasta dinners are always a favorite at my house, and I love making a pan of lasagna on Sunday when I have more time to spend in the kitchen. Not only is it warm, cozy and filling, but I also love any meal that gives us multiple meals throughout the week. Since we're a family of three, lasagna is just that—we can eat leftovers on a second night or heat it up for lunch throughout the week. And since we recently got the pasta-maker attachment for our KitchenAid, maybe we'll even make the lasagna noodles from scratch. Which lasagna recipe is perfect for your week? Add its ingredients to your shopping list and enjoy!

Try a Recipe: 24 Lasagna Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com. And don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one!