I Tried the Viral TikTok Feta Eggs & This Is My Favorite Version

The past few years have seen eggs at the center of many viral recipes. There was the all-in-one viral egg sandwich, the viral pesto eggs, the low-carb cloud bread, and who can forget the genius tortilla wrap hack that often featured eggs? The latest viral egg recipe to take center stage is the 5-minute feta fried eggs. Originally shared a few weeks ago by food writer and recipe developer Grace Elkus, the recipe quickly became an internet sensation, garnering over 12 million views on Tiktok and over 24 million on Instagram. Many people have been trying it and creating their unique variations across the platforms.

But Elkus says she found that lunchtimes would sneak up on her during busy weekdays. Relateably, she'd be ravenous, but not have a clue what to make. "Eggs proved to be the most satisfying solution: quick and versatile while also keeping me full," she told me. At first, she leaned heavily into homemade egg sandwiches—a classic with an English muffin base, a fried egg and a slice of cheese. As a nod to Ali Slagle's Crispy Potato, Egg and Cheese Taco recipe from her book I Dream of Dinner, she eventually found herself frying her egg in the cheese. At some point along the way she opted for feta, and the rest is history!

The recipe has been a saving grace for many commenters who say they have been eating it every day since she posted it. But perhaps most gratifying and surprising was how many people told her that this was the first time they "saw a recipe video on TikTok or Instagram and got up to make it right then and there." "I love to think that it's becoming a part of people's daily routines," she told EatingWell. To think that eggs could have such an impact!

As its name suggests, the eggs are fried in melted, crispy feta to sunny side up perfection, then served on top of toast, with hash browns or her personal favorite, in a tortilla. They're what she now cooks when she's starving and needs food "in 5 minutes.''

How To Make Viral Feta Eggs

Simple and quick, you first start by heating a small pan over medium heat. Elkus recommends not using oil so the cheese gets extra crispy. While the pan is coming to temperature, quickly char a tortilla. Spread avocado overtop and finish with a squeeze of lime juice. Set your tortilla aside and head back to that hot pan. Sprinkle feta around the perimeter of the pan, like a donut, and let it get melted and bubbly. Crack an egg into the center so the whites stream into the cheese, then season with black pepper and red pepper flakes. No need to add salt, as "the feta is plenty salty." Cover your pan with a lid just until the white sets but the yolk remains runny. Slide that golden, crispy-edged salty egg onto your prepared tortilla and just like that, breakfast (or lunch or dinner) is served! It's easy, fast, delicious and understandably a viral hit.

Other Ways to Make the Viral Feta Eggs

Almost immediately after posting, one commenter suggested she add chili crisp, which not only adds some health benefits but also takes the flavor to the next level. This version involves drizzling chili crisp into the melted feta before adding the egg and ends with drizzling the leftover spicy oil on top before serving. Since their inception, we've seen them slightly ever-so-slightly tweaked and completely reimagined. It has also been served with pickled onions, beefed-up with sauteed veggies that are cooked before the feta goes in, and garnished with anything from Tajin to fresh herbs and lime juice. In Elkus' notes, she suggests trying it with any hard or crumbly cheese. "Think Parmesan frico," she adds. The variations are aplenty.

I've been making the chili crisp version on repeat for the last two weeks. But the other day I had an epiphany–a little sweetness could elevate this even more. And, you know, I was right! The feta eggs become the bees knees with just a hint of honey (see what I did there?). There are two ways that you can add it to your eggs. The first is to warm a bit of honey and mix it with the chili crisp before adding it to the pan. This gives a balanced sweet heat while maintaining the crisp that is the integrity (and namesake) of the sauce. But for simplicity sake, you can go with Elkus' original recipe and include black pepper and red pepper flakes, then swap the chili crisp for a tiny drizzle of hot honey. But go easy on the honey—a little goes a long way. Too heavy of a drizzle, and it'll quickly become cloyingly sweet. But hit the right balance and you may find, just like me, that there's no turning back from the sweet-heat combo. Perfection achieved!

Elkus now eats them every single day. And when you try them, you may follow suit. That's nothing to be ashamed of. Not only does it solve the universal lunch conundrum, but it may also be beneficial to your health. Either way, the viral feta eggs—in whatever permutation—are worth trying, at least once.