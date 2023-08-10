Millions of Target Candles Recalled for Laceration and Burn Risk

An estimated 2.2 million candles sold at Target were recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). This is due to laceration and burn risk for consumers.

"The candle's jar can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards," the report said. Target has received 19 incident reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use, including one minor injury as a result.

From seasonal scents to popular products like "Frosted Vanilla Cupcake" and "Blue Agave & Cactus," there are over 50 types of Threshold brand candles impacted by this recall. Ranging in sizes, the recalled products include Threshold Glass Jar 5.5-ounce 1-wick candles and 20-ounce 3-wick candles.

Sold nationwide at Target stores and on their website, these candles were bought by consumers from February 2020 through July 2023 for between $3 and $12.

Stop using your Threshold candle immediately if the description and item number match this recall. Receive a full refund on any recalled candles by returning them to any Target store. You can also contact your nearest Target location for a prepaid return label to return the candles by mail.