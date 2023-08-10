Over 800,000 Pressure Cookers Have Been Recalled Due to Burn Risk

Check your pressure cooker ASAP.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

Published on August 10, 2023
a photo of the pressure cooker being recalled
Photo: Courtesy of Brand

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced a multi-brand recall on electric and stovetop pressure cookers. This is due to a burn hazard during use.

"The pressure cooker's lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers," the report reads.

About 860,000 pressure cookers have been affected by this recall. Brands and models impacted include Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux pressure cookers. Product sizes range from 5-quart, 6-quart, 8-quart, 10-quart and 12-quart, and it includes both stainless-steel electric pressure cookers and stovetop pressure cookers.

These pressure cookers were sold in various locations nationwide, including JCPenny, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's and Target stores. They were also sold online through Amazon and other websites. The recalled products were sold to consumers from September 2015 through September 2020.

There have been 63 incidents reported regarding the faulty lids, including 61 burn injuries. Some reported injuries were as severe as second- and third-degree burns to the face, torso, arms and hands.

Check your pressure cooker's brand and model number. If it matches the recall information, contact Sensio at 855-647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or online at recall.sensiobrands.com for a full refund.

