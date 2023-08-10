The #1 Drink to Help You Poop, According to a Gastroenterologist

Struggling with constipation? It could be because you're not consuming enough fiber in your diet. Fortunately, there's a drink that can help with that.

Gastroenterologist and bestselling author Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., recently took to his Instagram to talk about a trending beverage that he actually approves of. Not only is it a healthy option to start the morning with, but its fiber-packed main ingredient and hydrating qualities can help you poop.

Read on to find out what the viral drink is that's GI doc-approved, and ways you can incorporate it into your routine.

If you've been on social media for the past few months, you may have heard of the internal shower. This beverage only contains water, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds and lemon juice, and Bulsiewicz is all about it.

"This is the famous internal shower which has taken the internet by storm, and I'm here to tell you why I actually think that this is a good thing," he said while holding the drink in hand.

"So, what's beautiful about chia is that it's extremely high in fiber," Bulsiewicz raved. "If you do 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, there's 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 of them are fiber which is amazing. You can get 10 grams of fiber in your morning beverage. I love that."

A high-fiber eating pattern can help lower heart disease risk, improve gut health, keep you regular and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults should be consuming 22 to 34 grams of fiber every day, and this chia seed drink will put a major dent in that goal.

"The other thing about chia seeds is that they absorb a ton of water," Bulsiewicz continued. "They actually will absorb 12 times their weight, and when they do, they will form that gel that we are familiar with—or at least will become familiar with when you do your internal shower—but that gel actually is good for your microbiome as well."

Staying hydrated is another important factor if you're looking to relieve constipation. Water is an important aspect to your digestive system and can help your body absorb nutrients to keep things moving down the tract.

While the intention of the internal shower is to give the body an internal "detox," Bulsiewicz urges that won't be the case. However, the chia seed sip is worth trying if you're wanting something to help you poop. All in all, when it comes to this trendy drink, Dr. B is giving it a thumbs-up.

"Yes, this will help you have a good, healthy bowel movement," he said. "It's not going to clean you out, but it will give you good bowel movement."

Want to try it for yourself? Our Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia is the place to start. Just be sure to consider how many chia seeds you should be consuming and how this internal shower can impact your lifestyle—chia seeds can interact with certain medications and can cause a fiber overload if you're already getting enough of it in your day.

Up next: 11 Chia Seed Recipes That Aren't Pudding