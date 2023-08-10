Ina Garten Just Shared Her Impressive Make-Ahead Dinner Party Menu

Ina Garten has helped us level up our kitchen game in so many ways—from her masterclass-worthy tips for scrambled eggs to life-changing advice on cooking chicken and roasting veggies. Lately, the renown cookbook author and television personality has kept us at the edge of our seats waiting for her next food-packed and entirely personable social media reveal.

This past weekend, Garten and her husband Jeffrey hosted a dinner party for friends. "I wanted the menu to wow them but also to be simple to prepare so I could have fun at the party, too," Garten writes on her latest Instagram post. And wow them it did. Actress Julianna Margulies was a proud attendee and touted the dinner as the "BEST MEAL EVER."

But even the best meal ever shouldn't cause you so much stress that you can't enjoy your own dinner party. So, we've rounded up her menu and tips into a helpful guide anyone can follow to ensure they have a chance to participate in their dinner party—not just cook for it.

How to Prep a Dinner Party Like Ina Garten

Step 1: Check for "food issues."

Though she doesn't mention this step in the caption of the post, Garten responded to a follower in the comments by saying, "I ALWAYS ask for food issues—not just allergies!" She makes a noteworthy point here. Checking on allergies and accommodating them is super important and potentially life-saving at a get-together, but you can also avoid some potentially uncomfortable situations by simply asking every guest about their preferences.

Step 2: Set the menu.

In her dinner menu, Garten keeps it simple, focuses on fresh flavors and ensures plenty of refreshing drinks are available. Her list included two cocktails, one appetizer, a side dish, a hearty entrée and one dessert item. Here's how you can recreate it at home.

For the cocktails, choose two drinks of different styles and tastes. Garten went with a contrast between her minty Watermelon Cosmos and sexy Coffee Granita. Then, think "easy, popular finger foods" for the appetizer. Garten's choice was a safe go-to with fresh ingredients: Guacamole. Alongside these items, she served a mouthwatering Shrimp and Swordfish Curry with Basmati rice, which paired as a filling and flavor-packed main & side. Last but not least, pick a dessert that's both light and nostalgic. In this case, the Instagram post boasted a clean-cut set of buttery shortbread cookies.

Step 3: Plan the cooking schedule a day or two ahead.

In order to plan and enjoy a dinner party like Ina Garten, you have to avoid being stuck in the kitchen when guests arrive. This means the cooking and preparation starts early. If you can make any components of the dinner the day before or the morning of the party, do it! It'll save you so much stress and allow you the time and space you need to enjoy the presence of your guests. Here's what Garten did:

First, she baked her shortbread cookies in the early afternoon day-of, but she advised commenters that it's feasible to prepare the sweet treats a day prior to festivities. You can make any type of cookie you like, including recipes similar to Garten's like our Cashew Cardamom Shortbread or Soft Sugar Cookies.

Next, Garten mixed the drinks the morning of the party, which presumably made preparing the glasses much easier as the party started. Just make sure you wait to add the ice until guests arrive so they don't get watered down or warm. Consider making her delicious drinks or trying our crisp Watermelon Margarita and smooth Whipped White Russian.

Also during that morning, she prepared the guacamole and the base for her seafood curry. The only items the dinner party diva left herself to cook before the event was the Basmati rice and seafood curry 15 minutes and 7 minutes before showtime respectively. After that, all there was to do is serve the food and have fun with the party guests!

