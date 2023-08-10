Step Aside McDonald's—Burger King Is Releasing 3 New Snack Wraps

They're even high-protein!

Even folks who rarely swing through a fast-food drive-thru may recall those McDonald's snack wraps of yesteryear—steamed tortillas wrapped around a crispy or grilled piece of chicken with lettuce, shredded cheese and sauce. Though those classic menu items were discontinued back in 2016, there's good news on the horizon for snack-wrap mourners: Burger King is releasing their own version.

On August 14, Burger King will launch three new Royal Crispy Chicken Wraps, each of which includes a piece of crispy white-meat chicken, tomato and lettuce in a soft flour tortilla. Customers can choose from the classic wrap, the spicy or the honey mustard. BK's chief marketing officer says each wrap is like a "snack-sized" version of the popular Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, which the restaurant launched last year.

The big difference between a BK wrap and a McDonald's wrap is the lack of cheese and the inclusion of tomato in the Burger King version. But as long as you aren't a snack-wrap purist, we have a feeling you'll be able to get past the change. And the best thing about the Burger King item might just be the price point. Each of the wraps will sell for just $2.99, which is a pretty solid deal—especially when you consider that these snack wraps have enough protein to keep you full till your next meal.

Each snack wrap contains 15 grams of protein, and by our standards, that's enough to label a full meal high-protein. Like fiber, protein can help you feel full and satisfied longer after a meal (or a snack wrap). It can also help you build muscle, and it supports your bone health and digestion. If you're not getting enough protein in a given day, a high-protein snack can help you reap those benefits.

Here's how the nutritional value breaks down for each of BK's new royally tasty wraps:

Classic Royal Crispy Wrap

  • 310 calories
  • 17 grams fat
  • 3 g saturated fat
  • 40 milligrams cholesterol
  • 790 mg sodium
  • 28 g total carbohydrates
  • 4 g fiber
  • 2 g sugar
  • 15 g protein

Spicy Royal Crispy Wrap

  • 390 calories
  • 25 g fat
  • 5 g saturated fat
  • 40 mg cholesterol
  • 920 mg sodium
  • 30 g total carbohydrates
  • 5 g fiber
  • 3 g sugar
  • 15 g protein

Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap

  • 290 calories
  • 14 g fat
  • 3 g saturated fat
  • 35 mg cholesterol
  • 790 mg sodium
  • 30 g total carbohydrates
  • 4 g fiber
  • 5 g sugar
  • 15 g protein

Though we love the protein content of these wraps, you may want to be wary of the amount of sodium in each serving. The American Heart Association recommends consuming no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, but an ideal limit would be no more than 1,500 milligrams per day for most adults. While sodium is an essential mineral, eating too much of it could raise your blood pressure and even affect your kidney health. Eating a healthy amount of sodium each day can even help improve your overall quality of life, though that doesn't mean you have to avoid these snack wraps entirely. Just opt for the lower-sodium options, like the classic wrap or honey mustard variety, and enjoy it on occasion.

You still have a few days to decide which wrap you want to try first—but if you can't wait that long, feel free to try your hand at our Chicken Caesar Salad Wraps, Herb & Garlic Chicken Wraps or Cucumber-Chicken Green Goddess Wraps to tide you over.

