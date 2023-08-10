Ina Garten's 6 Tips for Making Scrambled Eggs Will Level Up Your Breakfast Game

The way a person makes scrambled eggs says a lot about them. I've never heard anyone actually say that, but I believe it's true. That's because scrambling eggs requires a bit of culinary finesse. If there's anyone who's gifted with that level of wisdom, it's definitely Ina Garten. Her tips to making the best scrambled eggs prove it.

We all know Ina Garten for her amazing cookbooks and Food Network shows, but social media is where the culinary queen has been revealing her secrets lately. One recent TikTok from the Food Network shows how she makes her scrambled eggs, and we think it's a winner, with a few modifications.

Tip 1: Get the number of eggs right.

If you're making scrambled eggs for a crowd, Ina recommends assuming 3 to 4 eggs per person. You can use that number as a starting point and adjust as needed since you'll know your group best.

Tip 2: Add liquid, but not too much.

It can be a tricky balance knowing how much liquid should be added to your egg mixture. Ina advises erring on the side of less-is-more when adding milk, cream or half-and-half, and suggests using about ⅓ cup per dozen eggs. Maybe that sounds like a lot, but it comes out to a little over a 1 tablespoon per serving. We'd argue that you could even get away with less (¼ cup or less per dozen eggs), especially if you're concerned about your saturated fat intake.

Tip 3: Season accordingly.

Salt brings out the flavor of food and Ina uses about 1 teaspoon per dozen eggs. We think that's a bit on the high side and recommend starting with about half that or less. Remember, you can always add more, but it's nearly impossible to take it out once it's in there.

Tip 4: Cook them low and slow.

The phrase "low and slow" is often reserved for cooking tough meats to help tenderize and deepen their flavor. When Ina Garten advises this method for scrambling eggs, it's to get those ultra-soft, fluffy scrambled eggs you're after. Keeping your heat low and stirring the eggs gently will yield the best results. High heat and aggressive stirring can lead to inedible, rubbery, dry eggs.

Tip 5: Add goat cheese.

At this point, you could serve the scrambled eggs and everything would be fine. No one would know any different. But what if you added goat cheese, like Ina recommends? It's a simple addition that instantly levels up the flavor of the dish. Goat cheese is naturally soft, smooth and creamy. Folding in crumbled pieces of it off the heat (after your eggs are mostly cooked) will help make them even more creamy and luscious. Not only will it improve the texture of your eggs, but it will also add a subtle buttery, tart flavor, making them taste out of this world.

Tip 6: Finish with chives.

As a finishing touch, Ina adds a tablespoon or two of chopped fresh chives just before serving. The herb is a delightful way to add a pop of color and mild garlicky-onion flavor. It's a small step that has a big impact by pulling the whole dish together.

