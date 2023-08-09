This Is the Comforting Skillet Dish That Stanley Tucci's Whole Family Loves

It’s Tucci family-approved, so you know it’s good.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a journalist and current assistant editor for EatingWell. She previously worked as the 2022-23 fellow for the brand.

Published on August 9, 2023
a photo of Stanley Tucci
Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty

We're big fans of Stanley Tucci at EatingWell. Whether he's sharing his quick weeknight Bolognese or his incredibly easy summer soup, the actor and cookbook author's practical and delicious meals are ones worth raving about.

His most recent Instagram post highlighted a seafood dish that his family made with him. It's lobster gnocchi, a dish that's creamy, simple and all around tasty. Here are recipes that will help you make it just like Tucci and his family.

"Gnocchi made by Fe, fresh tomato sauce made by Nicolo, my son, and with lobster. And my parents are visiting and we're very excited," Tucci shared. "And now we're going to eat it!"

This simple video packs so much. To make fresh gnocchi like Tucci's wife, Felicity Blunt, try our recipe for Homemade Potato Gnocchi. The Italian dumplings are a low-calorie, heart-healthy option that are worth the time and effort. You can also make them ahead and reheat them when you're ready to serve dinner. Enjoy your homemade gnocchi in a truffle parmesan sauce, pea pesto or something more traditional.

Tucci's family went for the classic route with his son making a fresh tomato sauce. While you can use your favorite canned sauce to make this evening meal easier to prepare, homemade sauce will elevate your gnocchi. From our Smoky and Spicy Tomato Pasta Sauce to our Pressure-Cooker Tomato Sauce, make a batch of sauce and jar your leftovers for a quick whip-up the next time you need it. Including lobster in the sauce and gnocchi adds a boost of protein to this comforting dinner. We love adding the seafood into homey dishes like this two-step Lobster Ravioli.

With both of these made-ahead ingredients, Tucci combined them and heated it up altogether in a skillet to serve. This Italian-inspired dinner is the perfect for the summer-to-fall transition. Using fresh tomatoes at its peak season for the sauce adds fresh flavors to your cozy plate, so we know you'll want to include this simple meal into your regular rotation. For more warm bowls to savor before summer ends, check out these summer soup recipes.

