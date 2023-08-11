Cozy 450-Calorie Dinners for Summer (Weekly Plan & Shopping List)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

While I don't wish summer to come to an end, the heat waves we've been experiencing here in Austin have me excited for the fall season and cozy dinners. That being said, summer produce is at its peak! So this week I'm combining the best of both worlds and making dinners that are fresh yet cozy. This week's dinners deliver the deliciousness I'm craving and come in right around 450 calories. Remember that recommended calories are just a guide; the best way to estimate your needs is by listening to your hunger and fullness cues.

Your Meal Plan

I love zucchini—so much so that I went a little overboard at the farmers' market and now my fridge is packed with this beautiful summer veggie. To help me get through them before they go bad, I'll make delicious and cozy dinners that feature zucchini, like Tuesday's Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp. If you don't have a spiralizer or the time to make your own, you can buy pre-spiralized zucchini from the produce section (you'll need 20 ounces for this dish). Inspired by classic Italian pesto, which is made with basil, pine nuts, olive oil, garlic and Parmesan cheese, this recipe combines avocado, basil, pistachios and lemon juice to create an oh-so-creamy sauce that adds a bright, zesty flavor to the dish. As if it couldn't get better, this dinner delivers a whopping 26 grams of protein per serving—from shrimp, zucchini and avocado—to make for a satisfying meal.

Sunday: Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) (415 calories)

Monday: Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole (1.5 servings) (478 calories)

Tuesday: Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp (446 calories)

Wednesday: Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce paired with a slice of toasted whole-wheat baguette (415 calories)

Thursday: Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa paired with 2 servings of Sautéed Zucchini (442 calories)

Friday: Chicken & Zucchini Casserole with a side of 2 cups mixed greens tossed with 1 Tbsp. Citrus Vinaigrette (422 calories)

Something Sweet

Pumpkin spice is one of my favorite seasonal flavors, and when combined with chocolate chips, it's unbeatable. Which is why I'll be making a batch of these Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins this weekend. They're simply the best snack or evening sweet treat!

Get the Recipe: ​​Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

What's Inspiring Me This Week

One of my guilty pleasures is to wander through the grocery aisles. I can spend hours wandering the grocery store aisles, scanning all the yummy products. And every month, I have a date with myself where I go and look at new finds in my favorite stores, like Aldi. Some of Aldi's new healthy items, like the frozen smoothie blends, have me particularly excited. I love how these blends contain both fruits and veggies, so all I need to do is add Greek yogurt or kefir before blending together. It makes a great option for breakfast on the go!

Find Out More: 7 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in August

I wish you all a great week! And please don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.