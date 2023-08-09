Kiwifruit Recalled in 14 States Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Published on August 9, 2023
a photo of a kiwi with recall alert graphics
Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall on Zespi Organic Green Kiwifruit due to potential exposure to Listeria monocytogenes.

The kiwifruit affected by this recall was sold from June 14 through July 7, bearing the UPC code 8 18849 02009 3 and containing stickers with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552. The following states have been impacted by this recall: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

While the last product affected was sold a month ago, kiwis can last for weeks in storage, so be sure to check your refrigerator for this product. Additionally, Listeria may take hours to months for symptoms to arise, depending on the severity of the form of bacteria. There have been no illnesses reported that are connected to this possible contamination. However, Listeria infection (listeriosis) can be a serious infection if you are age 65 or older, immunocompromised or pregnant. Common symptoms include headaches, fever, muscle aches and diarrhea. In more extreme cases, loss of balance, mental fog and seizures can occur.

If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms after consuming the affected kiwifruit, talk to your health care provider immediately. Listeria can quickly spread to other food and surfaces, so follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning procedures if you believe your house may be contaminated.

