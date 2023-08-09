News 6 Packable Snacks Coming to Trader Joe's This Month These are perfect for bringing to work, packing for class or simply enjoying during a busy day. By Leah Goggins Leah Goggins Leah Goggins is a digital fellow for EatingWell. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, she is a devotee of old movies, farmers' markets and Ina Garten's tomato sandwich with basil mayo recipe. Leah has a degree in news media and English from The University of Alabama. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Photo: Getty Images The school year is finally upon us, which means it's time to level up your lunch-packing game. Whether you pack your own lunch for a day at the office (or in a lecture hall) or pack lunches for kids heading off to school, having a few store-bought items on hand to make the packing experience a breeze can be a great idea. After all, you might find the time to whip up a yummy, packable sandwich but still need a hand when it comes to figuring out a complementary side dish or sweet treat. 29 Healthy, Packable Snacks Here's the good news: Trader Joe's is launching some fun new options (and highlighting some old favorites) for lunchbox packing and on-the-go snacking this August. The store's mix of salty and sweet options includes a little something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for grown-up cheese puffs, mini cookies or a little hummus with pita. 1. PB & C Snack Duo This adorable wafer-dip duo will be a favorite of folks who love the Trader Joe's PB & J Snack Duo—especially if you happen to be a chocolate lover. Each pack includes a serving of peanut butter dip and a few chocolate-filled wafer batons, like a smaller version of a Pepperidge Farm Pirouette. Grab a box of six duos for $3.99 and tuck them into lunch bags and desk drawers for as long as they last. 2. Dark Chocolate Bark with Almond, Pretzel & Sea Salt Sometimes you need a little taste of something sweet to keep you motivated on the job (or in class). Bag up some servings of this sweet-salty chocolate bark to keep your sweet tooth at bay and give yourself a little reward for polishing off that spreadsheet. Each piece promises smooth dark chocolate broken up with crunchy almonds, crisp pretzels and a sprinkle of salt on top. Snag a bag for $3.99. 3. S'mores Bars If you love to include a little treat in your packed lunch, but aren't much of a baker, these yummy, homemade-looking bars might be your ideal packable dessert. Each bar starts with a graham cracker crust, then a fudgy brownie and a layer of toasted marshmallow creme. If you have a hankering for one at home, just pop it into the air fryer or oven to give it that ooey-gooey s'mores texture we all love. Pick up a box of bars for $4.99. Our Top Healthy Lunches for Kids to Take to School 4. Mediterranean Style Hummus Snack Packs Swing by the refrigerated case on your next TJ's run to grab a two-pack of these hummus and pita chip duos, which include 1 ounce of Trader Joe's Mediterranean hummus and 3 ounces of crunchy pita chips. Add a couple snack packs to your picnic cooler, pack them in an insulated lunch box or stow them in the break room fridge for whenever hunger strikes. Plus, this hearty snack is plant-based and contains 9 grams of protein per serving, so it can help tide you over until dinner time. Grab a two-pack for $2.99. 5. Tiniest Chocolate Chip Cookies When we say these cookies are tiny, we mean it. Each serving contains about 65 of these tiny baked goods. They'd be a fun way to add something crunchy to a bowl of vanilla Greek yogurt or a delicious packable dessert you can munch on at the end of a lunch break. Folks who have to be mindful of their sugar intake will love to hear that each serving of these cookies contains just 7 grams of added sugar, so you can have a few of these crunchy treats without risking your health. Grab an 8-ounce bag for $3.99. 6. Organic Cacio e Pepe Puffs You've had cheese puffs. You've had cacio e pepe pasta. But now you can have them both at once. These cornmeal-based puffs are tossed with dried Cheddar and Romano cheeses as well as fragrant cracked black pepper for a grown-up take on the classic chip aisle snack. You can grab 4.9-ounce bag for just $2.49 on your next grocery run, then pair them with a favorite lunch sammie, like our Cucumber Sandwich, for a delicious lunch from home. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit