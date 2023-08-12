What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Almond Butter Daily … or Every Other Day

Nutrient 1 (2-Tbsp.) serving of Justin's Classic Almond Butter 1 (2-Tbsp.) serving of Justin's Honey Almond Butter Calories 220 200 Total Carbohydrates 5 g 8 g Dietary Fiber 3 g 2 g Added Sugars 0 g 4 g Protein 6 g 6 g Total Fat 19 g 16 g Saturated Fat 3 g 3 g Sodium 10 mg 80 mg Calcium 80 mg 50 mg Iron 1.1 mg 0.7 mg

Health Benefits of Almond Butter

Delivers Significant Amounts of Vitamin E

Almond butter is high in a variety of micronutrients, but it stands out for its vitamin E content. Marie Bieber, RD, CDN, CSP, owner of Pearls of Nutrition, says, "Approximately 90% of Americans do not consume adequate levels of vitamin E, an important fat-soluble antioxidant which works to protect our cell membranes from oxidative damage. It is also helpful in the prevention of heart disease." Almond butter contains about 4 milligrams of vitamin E per serving—that's 26% of the recommended daily intake for adults, per the National Institutes of Health.

Provides Heart-Healthy Unsaturated Fats

You may have noticed that almond butter is pretty high in fat, but not all types of fat are equal. Almond butter is high in unsaturated fats, which promote heart health. They help raise HDL (known as "good" cholesterol) and lower LDL (known as "bad" cholesterol). The fat content also helps you stay satiated for longer, potentially helping you make more mindful snacking and food choices.

These benefits are backed by research. A 2020 review published in Nutrition and Metabolic Insights sums up the many benefits of almonds, including an increase in HDL cholesterol and a decrease in LDL and total cholesterol levels.

Promotes Blood Sugar Control

According to a 2021 controlled trial published in Frontiers in Nutrition, almonds are a great option for blood sugar management. The study suggests that eating almonds helps decrease A1C, which indicates your average blood sugar levels over two to three months. Almonds have even been shown to reduce insulin resistance! This is largely thanks to their fiber, protein and unsaturated fat content. These nutrients are digested more slowly than carbs and don't raise your blood sugars nearly as much.

May Boost Your Gut Health

Almond butter contains fiber, which has a myriad of health benefits. One of these is boosting gut health. A 2022 study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (funded by the Almond Board of California) found that almond consumption increased levels of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid key to digestive health. Butyrate supports your gut wall, which helps healthy gut bacteria to flourish and reduces inflammation.

Potential Downsides

Not Suitable for Nut Allergies

Despite all its benefits, people with nut allergies may need to avoid almond butter. If you have a peanut allergy, you should be OK to have almond butter, but if you are allergic to tree nuts, you'll probably need to stay away. That said, talk to your health care provider to help determine what's safe for you.

High in Oxalates

If you have a history of calcium oxalate kidney stones, you may want to be mindful of your almond butter intake. Almonds are pretty high in oxalates, even compared with other nuts. However, Bieber acknowledges, "Dietitians typically no longer recommend a low-oxalate diet for kidney stones, as this style of eating removes many nutritious choices and only approximately 10% urinary oxalates come from food; the remainder are made within the body." If you have a history of kidney stones, speak with your health care team about the best plan of action for you.

4 Ways to Enjoy Almond Butter

On Toast

One of the easiest ways to eat almond butter is to spread some on a slice of toast. The toast adds carbohydrates, and if you go with a whole-wheat option, you'll boost the fiber content of the meal or snack too. Try our Almond Butter & Roasted Grape Toast for a satisfying start to your day or an afternoon boost.

In Baked Goods

Adding almond butter to your favorite baking recipe helps add creaminess and richness without adding tons of saturated fat. One of our favorites is almond butter cookies. Check out our Garam Masala-Almond Butter Breakfast Cookies. They're rich in fiber and heart-healthy fats and have a deliciously unique flavor profile.

With Fruit

Sometimes, fruit alone just won't cut it. If you're trying to up your fruit and veggie intake but find yourself reaching for energy-dense options instead, why not opt for fruit plus almond butter? The fats and protein in the almond butter will help promote satiety, while the fruit adds a refreshing taste and a hydration and fiber boost. For inspo, check out our Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter snack recipe.

In a Smoothie

Smoothies are an easy, on-the-go way to get in a lot of nutrition. Loading a smoothie with fruits, veggies, yogurt, nuts or seeds can make for a well-rounded, nutrient-dense breakfast or snack. Almond butter makes a great addition to any smoothie. It adds creaminess and a delicious nutty flavor to help hold you over until your next meal or snack. Our Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie is high in fiber, protein, iron and calcium. And, did we mention it's absolutely delicious?

Frequently Asked Questions

Is almond butter healthier than peanut butter?

Peanut butter and almond butter have similar macronutrient profiles. That being said, their micronutrient profiles are a little different. Bieber explains, "Compared to peanut butter, almond butter is higher in calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, copper, manganese and vitamin E. Peanut butter contains higher levels of selenium, B vitamins thiamin, niacin, B6, biotin and folate."

Can you eat almond butter every day?

Almond butter can absolutely be enjoyed every day. Most of the studies that found the myriad benefits of almonds had participants consume them daily. That being said, almond butter without added sugars will be the closest to whole almonds and, therefore, the most health-promoting. So if you make almond butter a part of your daily routine, your best bet is leaning toward the plain kind.

Is almond butter good for weight loss?

Almond butter promotes satiety, which may help prevent mindless snacking or deprivation-driven binge eating. Research has shown that although almonds are high in calories, eating them may not lead to weight gain. However, almond consumption has not resulted in sustainable, long-term weight loss either.

Which nut butter is the healthiest?

While nut butters vary a bit in micronutrient composition, they are quite similar overall and have health benefits. Bieber says, "The nut butter someone chooses depends on personal preference and budget. If someone is able to and interested in choosing the most optimal nut butter, I suggest rotating through various types so as to enjoy the unique nutritional benefits each can provide."

The Bottom Line

Almond butter is a nutritious food to add to your routine. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, specifically vitamin E, fiber and heart-healthy fats. As a result, it can boost your heart health and gut health and help with blood sugar management. However, be careful if you have a nut allergy or a history of kidney stones, as it is also high in oxalates. For those interested in incorporating almond butter regularly, there's no shortage of options. Our Chocolate Chip Almond Butter Cookies are a great place to start!