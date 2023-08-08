Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis's Simple but "Fabulous" Mushroom Pasta: "My Absolute Favorite"

We're more than ready to dig in!

a photo of Giada De Laurentiis and a pasta background
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We're always in the market for easy, delicious weeknight dinner recipes that we can rely on at the end of a hectic day. Whether it's a quick sheet-pan meal or an adaptable rice bowl, having a quick dinner idea on deck can save you from dropping money on takeout or settling on a bowl of pretzels for supper.

We can usually count on Giada De Laurentiis to offer up some easy-peasy dinner ideas that have us licking our lips—like her 25-minute Spaghetti with Rosemary & Lemon or her simple Sheet-Pan Parmesan Shrimp & Veggies. Just in time for the busy back-to-school season, Giada is saving the day again with her recipe for Paccheri Pasta with Marsala Mushrooms.

Fans are in love with this recipe, and we can't blame them. One commenter called it her "absolute favorite pasta," while others called out how yummy this pasta dish is. "Made this a couple of days ago," another person wrote. "Wow! Fabulous dish and wonderful flavor and texture. It's a permanent recipe."

If you want to make this mushroom-packed dinner a permanent part of your weekly rotation, you'll need to gather some olive oil, garlic cloves, porcini mushrooms, salt, shallot, sweet marsala wine, low-sodium chicken broth, unsalted butter, grated Parmesan cheese, baby arugula and some roasted salted pistachios. You'll also need about 1 pound of paccheri pasta, which similar to rigatoni. If you can't find paccheri at the store, have no fear—any tubular pasta shape will make a great substitution.

To start things off, use a large skillet to heat up some olive oil, then add garlic and mushrooms to the pan. (This recipe calls for 1 pound of sliced mushrooms, so make sure your favorite knife is sharpened and ready to go!) Let the mushrooms cook for a few minutes before stirring to make sure all the mushrooms have a chance to cook through. When all of the mushrooms have turned a buttery golden brown, add some more oil and the chopped shallot. Once the shallot has cooked through, deglaze the pan with your marsala wine and let it simmer for about a minute. Then add chicken broth and butter, and let the mixture continue to simmer.

As the mushroom mixture continues to emulsify, cook your pasta about two minutes less than the package directions suggest. Use a spider or a straining spoon of some kind to add the pasta right into the mushroom mixture when it's finished cooking. Add in 1/3 cup of pasta water as well, to help the sauce become glossy and adhere to your delicious pasta. Before tossing everything together, add in the Parmesan cheese. Combine everything and let the pasta continue to simmer as you toss. Just before serving, stir in the arugula and sprinkle with pistachios.

This recipe is a huge win for folks who may need to watch their sodium intake, which can be a concern for those with heart issues or diabetes. Since Giada already uses low-sodium broth, you can more easily control the salt level in your dish! Just opt for unsalted pistachios so you can keep better track of your bowl's sodium level. You can also keep this meal vegetarian by opting for vegetable broth rather than chicken.

The volume of mushrooms in this recipe means you'll be getting a stellar amount of vitamins D and B, plus a generous dose of potassium. And if you're concerned about white pasta not quite working with a low-carb or high-fiber eating pattern, you can opt for whole-wheat pasta or even a legume-based option. No matter how you customize this pasta to your liking, the 40-minute meal is sure to become an old favorite in no time.

