Are Apples Good for Weight Loss? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

With so much information out there, it's easy to forget that some everyday foods can add volume to your meals and snacks without adding many calories and help you reach a healthy weight. Pictured Recipe: Crab & Apple Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette Apples are an excellent option for a healthy weight-loss diet. The sweet and tart fruit is budget-friendly, convenient and loaded with nutrients. Find out why apples might have an edge when it comes to losing weight with input from two registered dietitians. Does Apples Help You Lose Weight? Like all foods, apples alone don't promote weight loss, but when you include them with various nutritious foods, they could help you lose weight. To lose weight, you need to consume less calories than what you spend. That being said, there are many characteristics of apples that make them a weight-loss-friendly food. Let's take a look! What Are Calories and How Many Do You Need? How Apples Promote Healthy Weight Loss Low in Calories Apples help to promote weight loss because they are naturally low in calories. Depending on size, apples provide 80 to 130 calories per fruit. The natural sugars in apples can also help keep cravings for sweets at bay, according to Melissa Mitri, M.S., RDN, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition. High In Fiber As noted above, the main mechanism in weight loss is reducing your calorie intake. Foods that have fiber can help you eat less because they are satiating. Apples are one of these foods that promote fullness. According to the USDA, apples pack 4 to 5 grams of fiber per piece, providing about 12-16% of your recommended fiber intake. Mitri adds, "[Apples] are incredibly filling and could help curb hunger, making it easier to stay calorie deficient for weight loss." According to a 2019 article in The Journal of Nutrition, research has shown that dietary fiber promotes weight loss and adherence to diets. Low-Glycemic Food The glycemic index, a relative ranking system, measures how fast and how much sugar from food raises your blood sugar levels. According to the American Diabetes Association, apples are a low-glycemic food, with a glycemic index between 34 and 38, depending on the variety, meaning they won't cause major blood sugar spikes after eating. Plus, a diet made up of low glycemic foods up your intake of nutritious foods, like whole grains, fruits and veggies, known to support sustainable weight loss. High in Fluids Apples are so juicy because of their high water content, making up 85-86% of their weight. Along with fiber, the moisture in apples keeps you full and hydrated, helping with your appetite. 8 Hydrating Foods to Help You Meet Your Water Goals Rich in Antioxidants One of the reasons you could experience weight gain could be due to increased inflammation in the body, triggering other physiological effects like insulin resistance, changes in metabolism and more. Eating anti-inflammatory foods like apples could help you reduce inflammation in the body, helping you reduce the added weight. Apples have anti-inflammatory benefits due to their antioxidant nutrients. A 2022 review in the Journal of Inflammation Research indicates that quercetin, a type of antioxidant flavonoid (plant pigment) found in apples, may have anti-inflammatory properties to ward off insulin resistance and the development of atherosclerosis. Another study published in the same year in Foods suggests that flavonoids can also be found in the peel of certain types of apples, like the Fuji apple variety. Convenient Snack Apples are a quick and convenient snack that you will need to chew and swallow, pacing you so you can fully listen to your body for fullness cues. And due to the benefits above, they can hold you over between meals and prevent overeating. Other Benefits of Apples In addition to being a great fruit to eat when trying to lose weight, apples may provide other health benefits, such as: Protect your heartBoost brain healthLower risk of type 2 diabetesFight cancer How to Enjoy Apples While Managing a Healthy Weight Apples have beneficial nutrients your body needs, but eating the fruit alone can't help promote weight loss. Rather, eating a wide array of foods that includes nutritious carbs, protein and unsaturated fats could support managing a healthy weight. Here are some tips on how you can enjoy apples on their own as a snack or pair them with weight-loss-friendly foods: Enjoy them as a snack with protein: One classic way is by pairing the fruit with nut butters or cheese to make a filling snack. You can also complement the crunchy and juicy fruit with other foods to add variety to your healthy snack routine. Add them to your morning meal: Start the day with a nutritious and filling breakfast to help set the tone of the day. This way, you will be less likely to experience the symptoms of skipping meals, such as anxiety, low energy and cravings. What better way to start than with our Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding or a refreshing Kale & Apple Smoothie? Include them in your mains: Who says apples are only for desserts? Apples go great with savory dishes, creating endless possibilities of flavor and textural combinations that make your taste buds happy. Enjoy them with our Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney, Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches, Curried Chicken Apple Wraps and many more! Frequently Asked Questions Do apples burn belly fat? While apples may support weight loss, they don't directly burn belly fat. The best way to reduce any body fat is to be in a calorie-deficient state. This can happen by lowering caloric intake, increasing physical activity, or combining two. What fruits are the best for weight loss? All fruits can be a part of your balanced meal pattern because they contain natural-occurring sugars, helping reduce cravings for sugary, high-calorie foods. In addition to apples, berries such as blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are great fruits for weight loss due to their low sugar, high fiber and antioxidant content. How many apples a day do you need to lose weight? There's no specific amount of apples needed per day to lose weight. However, eating 1-2 apples, along with a balanced diet, may help you lose weight. The Bottom Line Apples can support weight loss for a few reasons: they are low in calories, rich in antioxidants, contain fiber and are naturally sweet, promoting satiety and helping ward off cravings for sweets. Apples alone can't achieve weight loss, but they can support your goal by combining them with a healthy and balanced diet. 