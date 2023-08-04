Ina Garten's 4 Tips for Baking Muffins Are Life-Changing

We trust Ina Garten with her expertise, whether it be on the best way to roast veggies or how to make the perfect pancakes. And on her Instagram this week, the chef spilled on her tips and tricks that will alter the way you bake forever.

While testing a new blueberry muffin recipe for her upcoming cookbook, Garten dished on the methods that she swears by for the perfect muffins. Here's everything you need to know the next time you pull out your muffin tin.

Tip 1: Grease the whole muffin tin.

You might already know to butter or grease each groove to place your batter, but have you considered coating the top of the pan? Garten suggests greasing the pan outside of the grooves so that the muffin tops won't stick to the surface when they're baking. It's not only genius, but it will make the prep work so much easier to coat the entire muffin tin.

Tip 2: The ice cream scoop is your friend.

If you're struggling with your usual spoon to make cohesive servings, an ice cream scoop is a game changer. Simply scoop the perfect serving of batter and release it into each divet in the pan. Now you have uniform, smooth muffins that are guaranteed to be beautiful.

Tip 3: Add sugar on top for some crunch.

There's something about a fruity muffin with a bit of crunchy sugar on top that's especially delicious, and Garten agrees. It's an easy garnish that will elevate the appearance of your muffins. Plus, that extra crunch will nicely contrast with the soft muffin. Just a little bit of sugar on top of these Blueberry-Oat Muffins can go a long way.

Tip 4: Scared of burning? Keep your thermometer in the oven.

Bake goods are easy to burn, we all know this. To guarantee the internal temperature is where you want it to be, try this: "Keep a thermometer in the oven to ensure a perfect temperature," wrote Garten.

Since you're now in the mood for muffins, check out these oat muffin recipes you'll want to make forever.

