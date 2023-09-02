7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Insulin Resistance, Created by a Dietitian

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 37 million people diagnosed with diabetes in the United States. As type 2 diabetes continues impacting more people, many want to learn more about insulin resistance.

If your body is responding as it should, your pancreas will release insulin in response to a normal increase in blood sugars from what you eat. The insulin takes sugar from your blood and brings it into your cells for energy, causing your blood sugar to go down. With insulin resistance, the cells in your body are slower to act, causing the pancreas to release more insulin to compensate for this slower response, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Initially, that's no problem, and your pancreas is able to handle this increased need. Eventually, though, the pancreas gets worn out, and insulin resistance worsens, resulting in high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers aren't quite sure what causes insulin resistance, and there likely isn't one simple culprit. According to the American Diabetes Association, researchers point to several factors that increase the risk of insulin resistance, like increased age, lack of exercise, genetic factors and food choices. Per the ADA, people with excessive body weight are at increased risk of insulin resistance, potentially due to the inflammatory effects of extra fat tissue.

Since inflammation can play a role in developing several chronic conditions, including diabetes and likely insulin resistance, this meal plan includes anti-inflammatory foods to help reduce chronic inflammation in your body. Additionally, these foods and meals can also help improve blood sugar management due to their fiber content. Fiber is an indigestible carbohydrate with many benefits, including slowing down digestion to prevent blood sugar spikes, which is why each day provides at least 28 grams of fiber. You'll also find plenty of protein spread throughout the day to help stabilize blood sugars and keep you full and satisfied.

Because weight loss can improve insulin resistance for people with obesity, we set this plan at 1,500 calories a day—a level where most people will lose weight. For those with different calorie needs, we included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day.

Strategies to Prevent and Improve Insulin Resistance

Exercise: It's one of the best ways to improve insulin resistance. Whether you prefer walking, lifting weights, swimming or something else, incorporate some movement into your life.



It's one of the best ways to improve insulin resistance. Whether you prefer walking, lifting weights, swimming or something else, incorporate some movement into your life. Weight Loss: Losing even a small amount of weight can improve insulin resistance significantly. Instead of restricting foods, focus on things you can add to your rotation, like high-fiber foods and enough protein.



Losing even a small amount of weight can improve insulin resistance significantly. Instead of restricting foods, focus on things you can add to your rotation, like high-fiber foods and enough protein. Regular Meals: Eating three meals and a couple of nutritious snacks per day—with fiber, protein and unsaturated fats—can help keep your blood sugar stable while reducing your risk of insulin resistance.



Eating three meals and a couple of nutritious snacks per day—with fiber, protein and unsaturated fats—can help keep your blood sugar stable while reducing your risk of insulin resistance. Reduce Added Sugar and Refined Carbs: While sweet foods can certainly be included in moderation, cutting back on refined carbs (think white bread, white pasta and pastries) and added sugar, like in sugary drinks and baked goods, helps improve your blood sugar and lower the risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.



While sweet foods can certainly be included in moderation, cutting back on refined carbs (think white bread, white pasta and pastries) and added sugar, like in sugary drinks and baked goods, helps improve your blood sugar and lower the risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Focus on Fiber: In addition to helping manage your blood sugar, fiber also helps keep you full, improves your digestion, helps with weight loss and improves your heart health.



In addition to helping manage your blood sugar, fiber also helps keep you full, improves your digestion, helps with weight loss and improves your heart health. Eat More Protein: Since protein doesn't raise your blood sugars and keeps you satisfied, aim to incorporate some at each meal and snack, whether it's animal-based or plant-based.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Focus On

Vegetables

Fruits, mainly red and purple ones

Whole grains, such as bulgur, quinoa, brown rice, oats, fonio and whole-wheat bread

Nuts, including natural nut butters

Seeds like chia, flax and pumpkin

Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon and tuna

Olive oil and avocado

Eggs, chicken and turkey

Unsweetened dairy, such as yogurt and kefir

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals

Day 1

Breakfast (315 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style

½ cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (388 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

½ cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (202 calories)

½ cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (measured in shell)

1 plum

Dinner (486 calories)

1 serving Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini

Daily Totals: 1,485 calories, 69g fat, 97g protein, 127g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,274mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1 medium orange and omit pistachios at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack.

Day 2

Breakfast (355 calories)

1 serving Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (99 calories)

2 servings (¼ cup) Whipped Cottage Cheese

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

Lunch (388 calories)

1 serving Chickpea Tuna Salad

½ cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (227 calories)

½ cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (in shell)

⅔ cup blueberries

Dinner (454 calories)

1 serving Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 75g fat, 71g protein, 149g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,845mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit peach at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and omit pistachios at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie to breakfast and increase to 1 cup pistachios (in shell) at P.M. snack.

Day 3

Breakfast (355 calories)

1 serving Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (172 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (388 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (154 calories)

20 unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (415 calories)

1 serving High-Protein Grilled Chicken Salad

Evening Snack (39 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Daily Totals: 1,523 calories, 80g fat, 94g protein, 122g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,718mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at A.M. snack and apple at lunch and change P.M. snack to 1 plum.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/2 cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (in shell) to A.M. snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (315 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style

½ cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

A.M. Snack (99 calories)

2 servings (¼ cup) Whipped Cottage Cheese

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

Lunch (388 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (202 calories)

½ cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (in shell)

1 plum

Dinner (454 calories)

1 serving 15-Minute Pesto Shrimp

½ cup cooked brown rice

Evening Snack (39 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 75g fat, 96g protein,123g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,122mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1 Tbsp. sliced almonds at breakfast and omit apple at lunch and pistachios at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad at dinner.

Day 5

Breakfast (355 calories)

1 serving Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (230 calories)

⅔ cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style

3 Tbsp. sliced almonds

⅓ cup raspberries

Lunch (388 calories)

1 serving Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (99 calories)

2 servings (¼ cup) Whipped Cottage Cheese

1 medium bell pepper, sliced

Dinner (379 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve 2 servings of Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale to have for lunch on Days 6 and 7.

Evening Snack (39 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Daily Totals: 1,490 calories, 66g fat, 94g protein, 142g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 2,022mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt and almonds at A.M. snack and omit apple at lunch.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie to breakfast and add 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (315 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style

½ cup raspberries

2 Tbsp. sliced almonds

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

P.M. Snack (59 calories)

1 medium peach

Dinner (439 calories)

1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Evening Snack (39 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 65g fat, 90g protein, 149g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,643mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and baguette at dinner.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (355 calories)

1 serving Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

1 medium peach

A.M. Snack (230 calories)

⅔ cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style

3 Tbsp. sliced almonds

⅓ cup raspberries

Lunch (355 calories)

1 serving Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

P.M. Snack (148 calories)

¼ cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (in shell)

1 cup blackberries

Dinner (372 calories)

Evening Snack (39 calories)

1 serving Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Daily Totals: 1,499 calories, 63g fat, 112g protein, 127g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 2,136mg sodium

Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt and almonds at A.M. snack and omit pistachios at P.M. snack.

Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie to breakfast, add a 1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette at lunch and increase to 1/2 cup unsalted dry-roasted pistachios (in shell) at P.M. snack.