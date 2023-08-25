Meal Plans The Best 30-Day High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan, Created by a Dietitian A month's worth of high-protein meals and snacks tailored to reduce inflammation and keep you satisfied. By Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines In This Article View All In This Article Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Include Meal-Prep for the Month WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 WEEK 4 WEEK 5 Growing research, including a 2019 study published in Nature Medicine, links chronic inflammation to several health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and even some cancers. In fact, the study credits these chronic inflammatory health conditions as responsible for over 50% of deaths. Though it's too simple to point to chronic inflammation as the only reason these diseases develop (other factors include genetics and the environment), it certainly motivates us to incorporate more anti-inflammatory nutrients into our diets. Foods with inflammation-reducing benefits include antioxidant-rich produce, such as berries and dark leafy greens, and unsaturated fat foods, like salmon, nuts and seeds. What Happens to Your Body When You Have Inflammation This plan includes a month of meals and snacks incorporating the principles of the anti-inflammatory diet while pumping up the protein. Each day provides at least 75 grams of protein and 28 grams of fiber, so you can enjoy the delicious flavors of this anti-inflammatory diet plan while keeping hunger at bay due to the satisfying power of these two nutrients. Though diet is an important factor, it's helpful to include other strategies to reduce inflammation, such as improving sleep quality, reducing stress and incorporating regular exercise. Because many people follow meal plans to assist with weight loss, this plan is set at 1,500 calories per day. We also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories per day for those with other calorie needs. Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Include Fruits: especially cherries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberriesVegetables: like dark leafy greens, cruciferous veggies (broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage) and beetsFish: especially fatty fish like salmon, tuna, sardines and mackerelNuts and seeds: including natural nut butters, chia seeds and flaxseedsAvocadoOlive oilWhole grains: quinoa, bulgur, oats, whole wheat, brown rice, corn tortillasLegumes: like beans, lentils and edamameEggsHerbs and spices Meal-Prep for the Month Make Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos to have for breakfast on days 2, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 13. Prepare Grandpa's Homemade Granola to have with breakfast throughout the month. Make Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls to have as snacks throughout the first two weeks. WEEK 1 How to Meal-Prep This Week: Make Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad to have for lunch on days 2-5. Day 1 Sara Haas Breakfast (400 calories) 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana 1 cup low-fat plain kefir A.M. Snack (35 calories) 1 clementine Lunch (417 calories) 1 serving Green Goddess Sandwich 1 plum P.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame, in pods Dinner (460 calories) 1 serving 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 52g fat, 88g protein, 188g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,309mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at breakfast and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 1 medium apple to P.M. snack and 1 serving Pineapple & Avocado Salad to dinner. Day 2 Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Breakfast (364 calories) 1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos 1 clementine A.M. Snack (170 calories) 3 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls Lunch (432 calories) 1 serving Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad P.M. Snack (139 calories) 1 cup blackberries 10 dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (412 calories) 1 serving Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad Daily Totals: 1,517 calories, 74g fat, 89g protein, 137g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,961mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit clementine at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change P.M. snack to 1/2 cup blackberries. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and increase to 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Day 3 Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (131 calories) 1 large pear Lunch (432 calories) 1 serving Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad P.M. Snack (112 calories) 2 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls Dinner (463 calories) 1 serving Eggplant Rollatini 2 cups mixed greens 1 serving Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 77g fat, 84g protein, 133g carbohydrate, 39g fiber, 1,607mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries, reduce to 1 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls at P.M. snack and omit mixed greens with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 medium peach to breakfast, 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, increase to Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls at P.M. snack and add 1/2 an avocado to dinner. Day 4 Jason Donnelly Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (56 calories) 1 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls Lunch (432 calories) 1 serving Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad P.M. Snack (206 calories) ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (420 calories) 1 serving Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta 1 6-inch whole-wheat pita Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 72g fat, 92g protein, 128g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,530mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change P.M. snack to 1 plum and omit pita at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast, increase to 3 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls at A.M. snack and add 1 medium apple to P.M. snack. Day 5 Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Breakfast (364 calories) 1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos 1 clementine A.M. Snack (166 calories) 1 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls 1 cup low-fat plain kefir Lunch (432 calories) 1 serving Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad P.M. Snack (64 calories) 1 cup raspberries Dinner (474 calories) 1 serving Chicken Fajita Casserole Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 66g fat, 99g protein, 133g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 2,229mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change breakfast to 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and reduce to 1/4 cup raspberries at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Day 6 Victor Protasio Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (41 calories) 2/3 cup blackberries Lunch (417 calories) 1 serving Green Goddess Sandwich 1 plum P.M. Snack (151 calories) ¾ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt ⅔ cup raspberries Dinner (505 calories) 1 serving Sheet-Pan Shrimp, Pineapple & Peppers with Rice Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 53g fat, 85g protein, 183g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,408mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/3 cup blackberries at A.M. snack, change lunch to Cucumber Salad Sandwich and change P.M. snack to 1/3 cup raspberries. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds at A.M. snack. Day 7 Greg DuPree Breakfast (364 calories) 1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos 1 clementine A.M. Snack (187 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ¼ cup blueberries Lunch (417 calories) 1 serving Green Goddess Sandwich 1 plum P.M. Snack (108 calories) 1 large hard-boiled egg 1 plum Dinner (432 calories) 1 serving Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad Daily Totals: 1,507 calories, 73g fat, 81g protein, 145g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,937mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit clementine at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and omit boiled egg at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds at A.M. snack. WEEK 2 How to Meal-Prep This Week: Make Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds to have for breakfast on days 9 & 11. Prepare Greek Salad with Edamame to have for lunch on days 9-12. Day 8 Ali Redmond Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (62 calories) 1 cup blackberries Lunch (460 calories) 1 serving Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna 1 plum P.M. Snack (112 calories) 2 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls Dinner (486 calories) 1 serving Sesame Peanut Noodles with Chicken & Zucchini Daily Totals: 1,500 calories, 65g fat, 98g protein, 138g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,253mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 3/4 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt at breakfast, reduce to 1/4 cup blackberries at A.M. snack, change lunch to 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad, plus change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blueberries. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds. Day 9 Breakfast (390 calories) 1 serving Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds A.M. Snack (187 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ⅓ cup raspberries Lunch (344 calories) 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame P.M. Snack (78 calories) 1 large hard-boiled egg Dinner (481 calories) 1 serving Salmon Rice Bowl Daily Totals: 1,479 calories, 81g fat, 77g protein, 122g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,603mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 2/3 cup raspberries, P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change dinner to Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds at A.M. snack. Day 10 Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Breakfast (364 calories) 1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos 1 clementine A.M. Snack (95 calories) 1 medium apple Lunch (344 calories) 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame P.M. Snack (170 calories) 3 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls Dinner (516 calories) 1 serving Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole Daily Totals: 1,487 calories, 63g fat, 83g protein, 154g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,862mg Make it 1,200 calories: Omit clementine at breakfast, change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup blackberries. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and add 1 1/2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to A.M. snack. Day 11 Sara Haas Breakfast (390 calories) 1 serving Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds A.M. Snack (182 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ¼ cup raspberries Lunch (344 calories) 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame P.M. Snack (82 calories) ¾ cup low-fat plain kefir Dinner (518 calories) 1 serving Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 81g fat, 75g protein, 131g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,624mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack and change dinner to 1 serving Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack, 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette to dinner. Day 12 Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Breakfast (364 calories) 1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos 1 clementine A.M. Snack (182 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ¼ cup raspberries Lunch (344 calories) 1 serving Greek Salad with Edamame P.M. Snack (62 calories) 1 cup blackberries Dinner (533 calories) 1 serving Baked Mahi-Mahi with Garlic-Herb Butter 1 serving Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes to have for lunch on days 13 & 14. Daily Totals: 1,483 calories, 67g fat, 93g protein, 134g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 2,067mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack, reduce to 1/2 cup blackberries at P.M. snack and change side dish at dinner to 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Day 13 Justin Walker Breakfast (364 calories) 1 serving Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos 1 clementine A.M. Snack (150 calories) 3/4 cup edamame, in pods Lunch (359 calories) 1 serving Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes P.M. Snack (131 calories) 1 large pear Dinner (498 calories) 1 serving Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner 2 cups mixed greens 1 serving Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,501 calories, 60g fat, 84g protein, 162g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,874mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 plum, change P.M. snack to 1 apple and omit side salad at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Avocado & Banana Smoothie to breakfast and 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Day 14 Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (160 calories) 2 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls ¾ cup raspberries Lunch (359 calories) 1 serving Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes P.M. Snack (172 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain kefir 1 cup blackberries Dinner (431 calories) 1 serving Green Goddess Farro Bowl Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 67g fat, 78g protein, 156g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,393mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit energy balls at A.M. snack and change P.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. WEEK 3 How to Meal-Prep This Week: Make Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad to have for lunch on days 16-19. Prepare Whipped Cottage Cheese to have as a snack throughout the week. Day 15 Breakfast (287 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Feta Frittata 1 medium apple, sliced A.M. Snack (68 calories) 1 serving Whipped Cottage Cheese 1 medium bell pepper, sliced Lunch (534 calories) 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast P.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame, in pods Dinner (409 calories) 1 serving Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 79g fat, 83g protein, 122g carbohydrate, 41g fiber, 1,529mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit Everything Bagel Avocado Toast at lunch and reduce to 1/2 cup edamame at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 1 1/2 cups edamame at P.M. snack and add 1 banana to evening snack. Day 16 Dera Burreson Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (68 calories) 1 serving Whipped Cottage Cheese 1 medium bell pepper, sliced Lunch (374 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad P.M. Snack (256 calories) 1 cup raspberries 25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds Dinner (445 calories) 1 serving Crustless Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche 1 serving Cucumber, Tomato & Avocado Salad Daily Totals: 1,525 calories, 93g fat, 82g protein, 101g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,521mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/4 cup Grandpa's Homemade Granola at breakfast and omit almonds at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch. Day 17 Breakfast (400 calories) 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana 1 cup low-fat plain kefir A.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame, in pods Lunch (374 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad P.M. Snack (142 calories) 1 serving Whipped Cottage Cheese 1 cup sliced cucumber 1 medium apple Dinner (387 calories) 1 serving Chicken Cutlets with Tomatoes & Olives 1 cup cooked whole-wheat macaroni Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 52g fat, 98g protein, 166g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,461mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup raspberries and omit apple at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch. Day 18 Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (178 calories) 1 serving Whipped Cottage Cheese 1 cup sliced cucumber 1 large pear Lunch (374 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad P.M. Snack (62 calories) 1 cup blackberries Dinner (508 calories) 1 serving Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 67g fat, 78g protein, 160g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,475mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/4 cup Grandpa's Homemade Granola at breakfast, swap 1 medium peach for the pear at A.M. snack and omit side salad at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and add 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Day 19 Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Breakfast (400 calories) 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana 1 cup low-fat plain kefir A.M. Snack (81 calories) 1 serving Whipped Cottage Cheese 1 cup sliced carrots Lunch (374 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad P.M. Snack (155 calories) 3/4 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 plum Dinner (492 calories) 1 serving Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers to have for lunch on days 20 and 21. Daily Totals: 1,502 calories, 71g fat, 80g protein, 144g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,864mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup kefir at breakfast and omit Guacamole Chopped Salad at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 large pear to breakfast, 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Day 20 Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Breakfast (400 calories) 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana 1 cup low-fat plain kefir A.M. Snack (182 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ¼ cup raspberries Lunch (342 calories) 1 serving Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers 1 medium apple P.M. Snack (30 calories) 1 plum Dinner (568 calories) 1 serving Seared Halibut Fish Tacos with Cilantro Slaw 1 serving Pineapple & Avocado Salad Daily Totals: 1,521 calories, 53g fat, 82g protein, 190g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,655mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at breakfast and omit Pineapple & Avocado Salad at dinner. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast and 20 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack. Day 21 Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Breakfast (287 calories) 1 serving Spinach & Feta Frittata 1 medium apple, sliced A.M. Snack (206 calories) ¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds Lunch (352 calories) 1 serving Slow-Cooker Black Bean & Brown Rice Stuffed Peppers 1 medium banana P.M. Snack (252 calories) 3/4 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ½ cup raspberries 2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts Dinner (422 calories) 1 serving Sheet-Pan Roasted Salmon & Vegetables Daily Totals: 1,519 calories, 72g fat, 88g protein, 142g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 1,719mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber and omit walnuts at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Berry-Kefir Smoothie to breakfast, increase to 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at P.M. snack and add 2 cups mixed greens with 1 serving Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette to dinner. WEEK 4 How to Meal-Prep This Week: Make Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches to have for breakfast on days 23, 25, 27 and 28. Prepare Chicken & Kale Soup to have for lunch on days 23 through 26. Make Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls to have as snacks throughout the week Day 22 Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (59 calories) 1 medium peach Lunch (402 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 large pear P.M. Snack (125 calories) 2 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls Dinner (529 calories) 1 serving Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw Daily Totals: 1,495 calories, 51g fat, 95g protein, 176g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,273mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/4 cup Grandpa's Homemade Granola at breakfast and change dinner to 1 serving Grilled Fish Tacos. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana to breakfast and 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack. Day 23 Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Annie Probst, Prop Stylist: Gabe Greco Breakfast (331 calories) 1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches 1 medium apple A.M. Snack (116 calories) 15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds Lunch (402 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 large pear P.M. Snack (125 calories) 2 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls Dinner (522 calories) 1 serving Copycat Sweetgreen Chicken Pesto Parm Bowl Daily Totals: 1,496 calories, 64g fat, 84g protein, 162g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,624mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit pear at lunch and change dinner to 1 serving Seared Chicken with Mango Salsa & Spaghetti Squash. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, increase to 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds at A.M. snack and add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch. Day 24 Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (110 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain kefir Lunch (402 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 large pear P.M. Snack (30 calories) 1 plum Dinner (588 calories) 1 serving Massaged Kale Salad with Roasted Sweet Potato & Black Beans Daily Totals: 1,512 calories, 53g fat, 84g protein, 188g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,450mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/4 cup Grandpa's Homemade Granola at breakfast and change dinner to 1 serving Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing. Make it 2,000 calories: dd 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 1 cup edamame, in pods, to P.M. snack and 1 medium peach to evening snack. Day 25 Breakfast (331 calories) 1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches 1 medium apple A.M. Snack (193 calories) 25 dry-roasted unsalted almonds Lunch (402 calories) 1 serving Chicken & Kale Soup 1 large pear P.M. Snack (190 calories) 3 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls Dinner (398 calories) 1 serving Grilled Chicken & Vegetable Salad with Chickpeas & Feta Meal-Prep Tip: Make Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta to have for lunch on days 26 through 29. Daily Totals: 1,514 calories, 63g fat, 98g protein, 149g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,583mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 plum and reduce to 1 energy ball at P.M. snack. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. creamy natural peanut butter to breakfast, 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch and 1 medium banana to evening snack. Day 26 Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely Breakfast (400 calories) 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana 1 cup low-fat plain kefir A.M. Snack (200 calories) 1 cup edamame, in pods Lunch (387 calories) 1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta 1 large pear P.M. Snack (59 calories) 1 medium peach Dinner (441 calories) 1 serving Easy Baked Fish Fillets 1 serving Avocado Caprese Salad Daily Totals: 1,486 calories, 59g fat, 85g protein, 162g carbohydrate, 35g fiber, 1,229mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at breakfast and change A.M. snack to 1 plum/ Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 serving Everything Bagel Avocado Toast to lunch, 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 medium banana to evening snack. Day 27 Breakfast (331 calories) 1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches 1 medium apple A.M. Snack (198 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ½ cup raspberries Lunch (387 calories) 1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta 1 large pear P.M. Snack (190 calories) 3 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls Dinner (411 calories) 1 serving Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken Daily Totals: 1,516 calories, 72g fat, 81g protein, 144g carbohydrate, 29g fiber, 1,666mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt at A.M. snack and pear at lunch. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast (to eat with apple) and 3 Tbsp. chopped walnuts to A.M. snack. Day 28 Jacob Fox Breakfast (331 calories) 1 serving Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches 1 medium apple A.M. Snack (245 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ½ cup raspberries 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts Lunch (387 calories) 1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta 1 large pear P.M. Snack (125 calories) 2 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls Dinner (433 calories) 1 serving Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette ½ cup cooked quinoa Daily Totals: 1,522 calories, 65g fat, 88g protein, 156g carbohydrate, 31g fiber, 1,346mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Omit yogurt and walnuts at A.M. snack and omit pear at lunch. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner. WEEK 5 Day 29 Will Dickey Breakfast (381 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style 1 serving Grandpa's Homemade Granola A.M. Snack (155 calories) 2 large hard-boiled eggs Lunch (387 calories) 1 serving Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta 1 large pear P.M. Snack (112 calories) ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese 1 plum Dinner (477 calories) 1 serving Sweet Potato-Black Bean Tacos Daily Totals: 1,511 calories, 62g fat, 76g protein, 170g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,652mg sodium Make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/4 cup Grandpa's Homemade Granola at breakfast, reduce to 1 hard-boiled egg at A.M. snack and omit pear at lunch. Make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 medium peach to breakfast, 1 medium apple to A.M. snack, 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner and 1 medium banana as an evening snack. Day 30 Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Breakfast (400 calories) 1 serving Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana 1 cup low-fat plain kefir A.M. Snack (198 calories) 1 cup low-fat plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style ½ cup raspberries Lunch (351 calories) 1 serving Cucumber Salad Sandwich 1 peach P.M. 