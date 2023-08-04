Delicious One-Skillet Dinners Packed with Veggies (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Summer means different things to everyone, and to me, it means family time. I'll be in Dallas seeing my family this weekend, and I know that after all the traveling and big family meals, my body will be craving veggies the most. This is why I'm planning this week of delicious veggie-packed dinners to help me feel my best. Added bonus: They're easily made in a single skillet, so I can have more time to unpack and do laundry.

There's just something about homemade meals that helps me feel energized! Our 5-star Black Bean Fajita Skilletrecipe is a favorite I often make for meatless Mondays. Beans are a great way to bump up the fiber and protein in a meatless dish to make it more filling. Plus, the fiber—from beans, bell peppers and onions—helps me get back into a rhythm after traveling. The bell peppers elevate this dish's flavor, add beautiful colors and boost its nutrition. Bell peppers are one of the top vitamin C-rich foods, and vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that can help tame inflammation in your body. To round out the meal and add some extra veggies, I'll pair it with a Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan.

Sunday: One-Pan Spicy Okra & Shrimp with a side of whole-wheat couscous

Monday: Black Bean Fajita Skilletpaired with Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan

Tuesday: 20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning with a side of whole-wheat couscous

Wednesday: Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble with a side of whole-wheat baguette drizzled with olive oil

Thursday: Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Friday: Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

Aguas frescas (translated literally: fresh waters) are drinks mainly made of fruits or flowers, a sweetener—think granulated sugar, honey or piloncillo, unrefined sugar commonly used in Latin America—and water. They are a staple in every Mexican household; mine was no exception. Growing up, my mom usually made either agua fresca de limón, aka limonada (lemonade), or agua fresca de jamaica (hibiscus water). And every now and then, she would make other flavors from ripened fruit we refused to eat, like watermelon and cantaloupe—two fruits I now love. Following her lead, I'll make this refreshing Cucumber-Mint Agua Fresca since I have some cucumbers lying around in my kitchen and don't want them to go to waste.

Regular physical activity helps prevent joint pain, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and support your brain health. And even though we know the benefits, sometimes it's challenging to carve out time for it. Surprisingly, recent research suggests that just four minutes of vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity can help lower your risk of cancer. According to a study published in JAMA Oncology, this type of exercise includes anything from climbing stairs to power walking around your house or chasing your dog or kids. However, since this study was observational, more research is needed to prove cause and effect. That being said, four minutes of movement is definitely better than none!

