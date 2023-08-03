Martha Stewart's Menu for Her 82nd Birthday Feast Is Golden

Happy birthday, Martha!

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on August 3, 2023
Martha Stewart just shared her dinner spread from her birthday celebration, and all we can say is wow.

The television personality, cook and all around icon took a step back from being host and had a chef take the reins in the kitchen.

"Chef Lazaro outdid himself with a fine Mexican feast," Stewart wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. From classic mains to delicious dips and desserts, the meal was full of Mexican dishes that made our mouths water at first sight.

Here's everything Stewart ate at her birthday dinner—plus recipes to recreate the magic at home.

First, Stewart listed the protein-packed staples we know and love in Mexican cuisine: carnitas, tamales and enchiladas… yum. Pork carnitas is delicious in tacos, burritos and tamales. You can swap in carnitas for the protein in our Chicken Tamales, but trust us, they're also tasty as is! Our tamale recipe even inspired our highly-rated Chicken Tamale Casserole. And enchiladas need no explanation. The enchiladas that Stewart enjoyed remind us of our Chicken & Tomatillo Enchiladas, as they're layered with green enchilada sauce for a fresh bite.

There was also Camarones a la Diabla as part of the feast, which are shrimp cooked in a tomato-chile sauce. Spicy and bright, we think this shrimp dish would be incredible over Arroz Rojo Mexicano (Mexican Red Rice) for a complete meal.

As for appetizers and sides, street corn, pico de gallo and chips and guacamole were on the menu. Street corn amplifies your standard corn on the cob with a creamy, herbaceous spread. And who has ever complained about chips and dip on the table? Our Pico de Gallo and Tequila Guacamole are so good, you'll want to add a dollop onto everything else you're eating.

Dessert was on Stewart, and she did not disappoint. It appears to be a Baked Alaska or a similar dessert. The classic treat is layered with cake and ice cream and topped with a caramelized meringue. Light and airy, meringue is the star of our Light Lemon Meringue Pie and Pomegranate-Ginger Meringue Pie for a summery dessert that will be sure to satisfy.

Last but not least, two types of drinks were served. Caipirinhas, made with muddled limes, sugar, crushed ice and cachaça were a drink of choice as well as Stewart's staple drink: Martha-Ritas. The namesake sip is a margarita made with tequila blanco, triple sec, lime juice and pomegranate juice concentrate. For garnish, Stewart takes a halved lime and squeezes it on the end of each glass before coating the rim with sea salt. She takes the lime half and adds it to the bottom of the glass before pouring her boozy mixture over.

Stewart's birthday dinner sounds delicious, and we'll be thinking about it for weeks to come. For more celebrity menus, check out Ina Garten's favorite dishes for a stand-out French bistro party.

