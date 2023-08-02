6 Snack Deals Coming to Costco This August

Warehouse stores aren't just places to score major deals on massive packages of paper products or family-sized boxes of pantry staples like cereal or pasta. One of the main reasons most of our editors (not all!) swear by their Costco memberships is for the sky-high discounts hiding out in the snack department.

Whether you're seeking something that's high in protein, a nosh that can help lower blood sugar, a weight loss-friendly choice or otherwise, Costco has an array of snack options available in containers sizable enough to keep you well-fueled for weeks.

Buying in bulk even at regular prices will save you some cash—as long as you finish the items before they go bad or stale—and you can score even more discounts from August 2 through 27 via these healthy between-meal Costco Deals.

6 of the Best Snack Deals at Costco This Month

1. Brookside Açaí and Blueberry Dark Chocolate Bites

$3.70 off per 32-ounce bag

Since dark chocolate delivers some legit health benefits, our on-staff dietitians support savoring a serving every day, if you like. And if you opt to enjoy that cocoa in this Costco snack, you'll also be treated to a tiny antioxidant boost thanks to the fruit-flavored center. Admittedly, the filling for these bites contains fruit juice concentrate (pomegranate, apple, raspberry, blueberry, açaí, cranberry, lemon) rather than real fruit. But if you're craving chocolate and prefer something poppable rather than in bar form, this is a solid option. A 12-piece serving clocks will add 1 gram of fiber and 8% of your daily iron needs to your nutrition tally for the day.

2. Wonderful No-Shell Chili Roasted or Sea Salt and Vinegar Pistachios

$3.30 off per 22-ounce bag

As one of the 12 items one EatingWell food editor always buys at Costco and the #1 snack for weight loss when you have diabetes (not to mention something that's downright delicious and easy to enjoy on the go), we were delighted to see these popular flavored pistachios as part of this month's Costco deals. Whether you enjoy them straight from the bag as a snack or feature them as part of an entree like Grilled Salmon and Peaches with Basil-Pistachio Gremolata or Paprika and Red Pepper Soup with Pistachio Puree, you'll be reaping the benefits of one of the few plant foods that are a complete protein (meaning it contains all 9 essential amino acids our body can't make on its own). Each ¼-cup serving has as much of that muscle-building macro as a medium egg (6 grams).

3. MadeGood Granola Minis

$4 off per 24-pack

In case you couldn't guess by our Kiwi-Granola Breakfast Banana Split, Air-Fryer Honey Granola with Banana Chips and Cherries and our tips for 6 genius ways to use granola from breakfast to dessert, we have a serious crush on all things granola. Especially granola goodies that aren't too high in added sugar. (Did you know that some bars have as much added sugar as a doughnut?!) These granola bites not only have a reasonable quantity of added sugar—6 grams—but also deliver 2 grams of fiber and 20% of your vitamin D needs for the day. They're also free from the eight most common allergens, including wheat, eggs, dairy and peanuts.

4. Sensible Portions Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws

$5 off per 42-pack of 1-ounce bags

If you're fond of fries or chips, chances are high that you'll dig these veggie straws. Made with potato starch and flour, these gluten-free snacks score their eye-catching colors from beetroot powder, turmeric and spinach powder. Since each 38-straw serving has just 130 calories, this is a terrific option for volume snackers.

5. Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn

$2.30 off per 25-ounce bag

Another bang-for-your-calorie-buck snack? Popcorn. Each cup of this Costco Deal comes with 1 gram of gut-friendly fiber for just 70 calories. Most of those come from cane sugar; one of just four ingredients in the simple "recipe." (Popcorn, sunflower oil and sea salt are the others.) Pair a 2-cup serving of kettle corn with a hard-boiled egg or cheese stick and a piece of fruit for a heartier snack that will keep you fueled for longer than the kernels on their own.

6. The Laughing Cow Creamy Light Swiss Cheese Wedges

$3.50 off per 32 wedges

If spreadable wedges are your style more than sticks, you'll love this last Costco snack selection. Each container comes with enough cheese pieces to keep you going for just over a month. Our favorite uses for the soft Swiss? On apple slices, in Cucumber Turkey "Sub" Sandwiches and as the base for Strawberry Bruschetta.