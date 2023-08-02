The #1 Anti-Inflammatory Protein to Buy at Costco, According to a Food Editor

By
Alex Loh
Alex Loh

Alex Loh is EatingWell's associate food editor. As part of the food team, she creates healthy, delicious recipes for the EatingWell audience. Alex also writes informative food and cooking articles that range from how to store ground beef to the best picks from Trader Joe's. Alex conducts product and taste tests to find the best options, from salad spinners to salsas.

Published on August 2, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a photo of a Costco storefront
Photo: Getty Images

Costco is a seemingly endless trove of delicious products. While I'm always open to trying new products (is it even a trip to Costco if you don't eat at least one sample?), certain items are staples in my shopping cart, like this no-sugar-added dessert or these fruit bars. And the one protein that I must buy while shopping at Costco is fresh salmon—here are three reasons why.

First, salmon has some great health benefits. According to the USDA, a 3-ounce serving of cooked wild salmon provides:

  • Calories: 155
  • Protein: 22 g
  • Total Fat: 7 g
  • Total Carbohydrates: 0 g
  • Fiber: 0 g
  • Sodium: 48 mg
  • Potassium: 534 mg
  • Omega-3s: 1.89 g

Here's what a 3-ounce serving of cooked farmed salmon provides, according to the USDA:

  • Calories: 175
  • Protein: 19 g
  • Total Fat: 11 g
  • Total Carbohydrates: 0 g
  • Fiber: 0 g
  • Sodium: 52 mg
  • Potassium: 326 mg
  • Omega-3s: 1.97 g

Salmon is a delicious source of omega-3 fatty acids, which may support heart health and cognitive function and reduce inflammation. In fact, salmon is one of the best foods to eat to reduce inflammation. The National Institutes of Health recommends a daily omega-3 intake of 1.1 grams and 1.6 grams for women and men, respectively, so eating a 3-ounce serving of salmon means when I dig into a grain bowl or sheet-pan dinner, I can meet those requirements for myself. Our bodies can't produce this essential fatty acid—it has to be consumed through food or supplements—so I always make sure to add the fish to my cart to reap all the benefits.

Another reason I love buying salmon from Costco is its price tag. Recently, I bought a fillet of fresh farmed salmon that cost $25.28. I was able to get eight portions from the fillet, which breaks down to $3.16 per serving. Comparatively, I bought a smaller farmed fillet from Trader Joe's, which yielded just two portions, for $10.19, or about $5.09 per serving. Saving almost $2 per serving is definitely worth the trip to Costco, especially since I aim to eat salmon at least once a week.

And if the health benefits and savings weren't enough, the final reason I buy my salmon from Costco is the convenience. I live alone, so my trips to Costco are infrequent, typically once every few months. While I could buy salmon from a local grocery store, I find the price hard to beat. That's why I like buying a large fillet, portioning it into multiple servings and then freezing it. Keeping my freezer stocked with all the salmon I want saves multiple trips to the store and ensures I always have a healthy protein on hand when I need a quick, easy meal.

With so many positives, it's a great choice to buy salmon at Costco. And once you're home, try using it in some of my favorite recipes like Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus and Salmon Caesar Salad—I know you'll love them, too.

