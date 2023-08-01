Selena Gomez's Favorite Dessert Surprised Us—Here's How to Make It

It’s also Kelly Clarkson-approved!

Published on August 1, 2023

Actor, singer and soon-to-be Food Network show host Selena Gomez recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. On the talk show, Gomez, along with host Kelly Clarkson, exposed their "obsessions," including peculiar food pairings.

One of Gomez's is a Southern dessert that may feel a bit strange for those outside of the region. However, it may be a hydrating summer treat that you may want to try before the weather cools down. Here's what the star raved about.

Ever heard of a Pickle Juice Snow Cone? Apparently, it's Gomez's favorite seasonal dessert, and Clarkson is also all about it.

"If you're from the South, you understand that pickles are a part of our life," Gomez explained on the show after her "obsession" was revealed. "So growing up, I would go to this little snow cone stand, and they had pickle snow cones with pieces of grape. It was so good."

"My mouth is watering," fellow Texan Clarkson agreed.

We're all for pickles, and we're all for snow cones, so we might have to try this unexpected combination ASAP. This is how we would make them at home.

First, if you're a fan of snow cones and shaved ice, this KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment is the perfect product for you. It will take care of the hardest part of the dessert for you by finely shaving the ice for a smooth yet crunchy consistency.

kitchenaid attachment

Buy it: $99.95; williams-sonoma.com

Then, pour your pickle juice over your crushed ice (adding sugar or a syrup to the ice ahead of time would provide some sweetness) and serve it up. Gomez's version includes grape pieces as well, so to replicate her ideal cone, mix chopped grapes into the flavored ice before scooping or add them on top of each serving.

We expect that sweet and sour candy lovers and pickle aficionados will adore this combination. Just be mindful that it may be an acquired taste, according to Gomez.

"But everytime I do it at home, my friends don't really like it, and it's definitely not good on a date to do," she joked.

Up next: Does Drinking Pickle Juice Actually Help with Muscle Cramps?

