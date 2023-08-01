7 Healthy Aldi Finds Coming to Stores in August

Summer may be rolling to a close, but August has just begun—which means Aldi shoppers can look forward to a whole new slate of August-exclusive seasonal products. We can always count on Aldi for fresh, budget-friendly finds that include everything from pantry staples to mouthwatering bakery treats, and they're definitely coming to play this August.

The August lineup of finds includes lots of fun goodies. Upgrade your sandwich game with a briny pickle, available August 2, or make the morning a breeze by opting for a pack of pre-portioned smoothie packets, available August 30, that would streamline your breakfast routine effortlessly.

If you need a little guidance on what monthly treats to look out for, have no fear—we've rounded up seven of the products we're most excited for.

1. Grillo's Sandwich Maker Pickles

These long, slim pickle slices are perfect for back-to-school sandwich-making. Use these flavor bombs to add some bright brininess to recipes like our Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich, easy 10-Minute Tuna Melt or even a Loaded Veggie Club Sandwich. Grab a tub of these salty-sour cucumbers for $4.75 beginning August 2.

2. Barissimo Cold Brew Ground Coffee

For folks who just can't stop buying jugs of smooth, über-caffeinating cold brew at the store, these coffee grounds are a perfect buy. Available in medium or dark roast, these grounds are a great option for folks who can't grind their own beans. (The best cold brew coffee will use freshly ground beans—here's how we prefer to make ours.) Making your own cold brew can definitely save you some cash in the long run, so the $4.49 investment might be a wise one. Shake up your coffee routine when these grounds show up in stores on August 9.

3. Season's Choice Wild Blueberries

Whether you love smoothies, cobbler, pie or parfaits, you won't mind keeping these frozen blueberries around. Each $4.99 bag contains 24 ounces of wild blueberries that you could use in blueberry-white chocolate cookies, simple Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins, a fun Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake or an easy Berry-Kefir Smoothie. Since these antioxidant-loaded berries are tasty, juicy and plenty nutritious, you'll be sure to find plenty of ways to use them up. Grab a bag starting August 16.

4. liveGfree Gluten-Free Pizza Dough

Aldi's lineup of gluten-free products is offering pizza dough in August, making it easier than ever to put together a delicious pie that everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions. Keep it in the freezer or fridge, roll it out and choose your favorite toppings to make it your own. We love options like red peppers with chicken and spinach, winter squash, rosemary and blue cheese or even a classic Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo. Grab some dough for $3.49 beginning August 16.

5. Whole & Simple Protein Bowl

If you're in the market for a microwaveable meal you can keep in the office freezer or enjoy for dinner after a long, long day, you can always look to Aldi's rotating assortment of Whole & Simple bowls. This month, the store is offering its tahini-chickpea protein bowl, which includes rice, veggies and green and white chickpeas. It's also selling an edamame energy bowl, which includes rice, quinoa, veggies, edamame and sesame seeds. Each bowl contains a 1/2 cup of veggies and lots of whole grains. Just be cautious of the sodium in each bowl—450 milligrams in the edamame bowl and 580 mg in the chickpea bowl—especially if you need to eat a heart-healthy diet. Try a bowl for $3.19 beginning August 23.

6. Simply Nature Organic Legume Rice

You've heard of legume-based noodles—those specialty pastas that make recipes like our Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale protein-packed and fiberful—but you might not be as aware of legume-based rice. The new mock grain option from Aldi comes in two varieties: tricolor and chickpea-red lentil. Both are plant-based, vegan and gluten-free, all traits they share with plain ol' rice. But this legume take on the pantry staple make be a win for folks who need to add some more fiber and protein to their meals. Pick up a box for $2.99 starting August 30, and try it in a recipe like our Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Rice Bowl.

7. Season's Choice Smoothies

These no-sugar-added smoothie blends are designed to make your morning a little smoother (and smoothier). Both the antioxidant smoothie blend and super greens smoothie blend combine fruits and veggies for a flavorful, nutritious morning beverage. Opt for the super greens variety for a mix of mango, papaya, kale and spinach, or reach for the antioxidant blend for a summery combination of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and kale. Just add a serving to your blender—each bag contains enough fruit and veg to make six 12-ounce smoothies—and add a little kefir or Greek yogurt for added creaminess. Pick up a bag for $5.99 beginning August 30.