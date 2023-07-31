Julia Child's Cucumber Soup Is Ready in Three Simple Steps

The best way to say goodbye to summer and to start embracing fall? Making a comforting soup with summer produce, and Julia Child's Cream of Cucumber Soup is perfect for just that.

Found in the chef's cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Vol. 2, the recipe was reposted on the blog Kahakai Kitchen so we can enjoy it for the rest of summer and through the later months of the year. Plus, it only takes three steps to make, so to say this soup is easy is an understatement.

Here's how to make Child's classic recipe that's a bowl of deliciousness.

These are the ingredients you will need:

​​1 ½ pounds cucumbers, about 3 large

½ cup minced shallots

3 tablespoons butter

6 cups light chicken stock, plus extra for thinning if needed

1 ½ teaspoons wine vinegar

¾ teaspoon dried tarragon

4 tablespoon farina (cream of wheat) breakfast cereal

1 cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup minced fresh herbs like dill, tarragon or parsley

While a longer list of ingredients, many are pantry staples that you probably already have on hand.

First, once you peel your cucumbers, cut them into 18-24 paper-thin slices and reserve in a bowl for later. Cut the rest of your cucumbers into ½-inch chunks, which will make about 4 ½ cups.

Then, in a medium rimmed skillet, cook your shallots over low heat in butter until tender. This should take a few minutes, as you're making sure they don't brown. In the same skillet, add in your cucumber chunks, light stock, wine vinegar and fresh herbs. After bringing to a boil, stir in the farina and simmer, partially covered, for 20-25 minutes. You'll then take the cooked mixture and purée it in a blender before adding it back to the pan. Add your salt and pepper to taste, and thin out the soup with more stock if needed.

Once back in the pan, all you need to do is beat in half of the sour cream. Serve your soup into bowls and garnish with a dollop of sour cream, the paper-thin cucumber slices and a sprinkle of herbs. Voilà! You have a warm and tasty cucumber soup ready to be enjoyed.

If you were looking for a cold soup, wait for your soup to get to room temperature before beating in the sour cream. Then, store the soup in the refrigerator for at least four hours and serve chilled.

The fact that this simple soup is enjoyable both warm and cold makes it a perfect summer-to-fall transition recipe. Child's recipe is similar to our own easy Cold Cucumber Soup that's topped with herbs and only takes 10 minutes to prepare. For more cucumber soup recipes to help you stay cool in the sweltering heat, try our Creamy Cucumber Soup or this vegan version for warm nights.

